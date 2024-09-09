This video More videos

Chilling footage captures the moment a machete-wielding teenager was shot in the chest as he stabbed a rival in a church car park.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shocking CCTV (click to play above) shows Antroye Coley, 19, armed with a blade, sneaking up on a parked vehicle, at the moment when he gets shot by a rival. A flash of light can be seen coming from the handgun as Awais Ahmed, 21, blasted Coley in the chest at close range from the back seat.

In retaliation, Coley then stabbed Ahmed before fleeing the scene at around 11.50pm. Coley was with his pal Junior Losinho, 21, when they approached the Seat Leon, on June 26 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahmed and his friend Aman Baig, 22, were sitting inside and saw the pair approaching. The injured men were driven to Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital but violence almost flared again when they walked in at the same time.

Ahmed’s friends spotted Coley in the hospital so drove him to Birmingham's City Hospital five miles away. Police arrested the men, who both recovered from their injuries, after trawling through more than 1,000 hours of CCTV footage.

CCTV captures two men creeping up on the parked car. | West Midlands Police / SWNS

At Birmingham Crown Court earlier this year, Ahmed, of Ward End, was jailed for 24 years after being found guilty of wounding with intent and possession of a firearm. Baig, of Alum Rock, Birmingham, was jailed for seven years for possession of a firearm.

Losinho and Coley both of Hodge Hill, Birmingham, admitted wounding Ahmed and were sentenced last Tuesday (3/9). Coley was jailed for three years for wounding with intent and Losinho was given one year for wounding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Francis Nock, from West Midlands Police's Major Crime Reactive Team, said: “This was appalling violence involving deadly weapons on the streets of Birmingham.

“We don’t know the motivation behind what happened. We believe Ahmed and Coley were previously friends but have fallen out to such a degree that they were willing to inflict serious harm on each other.

“When the men arrived at hospital, neither of them was prepared to say what had happened, so we had to work backwards, starting with CCTV from the hospital, to establish exactly what had happened and where.

“CCTV played a crucial role in building strong cases against all of those involved. The investigation started with very little information but became much clearer thanks to the recovery of painstaking examination of more than 1,000 hours of footage.