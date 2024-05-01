School absence fines: How much fines will rise by and when the increase will take effect explained in video
and live on Freeview channel 276
Families who are looking to book a holiday in term time could face a raised school absence fine.
The upcoming rise is the first increase since 2012, with the Department of Education saying the rate is in line with inflation.
On asking the members of the public, we heard a variety of opinions on the issue including suggestions of incorporating learning into a holiday.
Here is all you need to know about the school absence fines rise including when it will take effect and how much they will rise by.
When will the school absence fines rise take effect?
It is currently up to the local council on whether to issue a fine for missed school time. However, with the government’s new national framework, all schools will soon be required to consider a fine when a child has missed 10 or more sessions (five days) for unauthorised reasons.
From September 2024, if a child misses five school days, parents may have to pay an increased fine.
How much will school absence fines go up by?
School absence fines will rise by £20 from £60 to £80 if paid within 21 days. If the fine has not been paid within the 21 days, it will double to £160, rising by £40 from £120.
How many school absence fines can parents receive before other action is considered?
A parent will receive up to two fines within a three-year period, before a parenting order or prosecution may be considered.
A fine of up to £2,500 could be issued if a parent has to go to court and is prosecuted for their child missing school.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.