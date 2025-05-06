Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The moment a Peterborough driver smashed into traffic lights during a police pursuit will feature on this week’s episode of UK Crime Caught on Camera on Shots! - Freeview channel 262.

This footage shows a disqualified driver race at speeds of more than 90mph in Peterborough as he attempted to get away.

At one point he began to slow with his hazards on, before cutting across a pursuing police car.

The driver eventually smashed into a set of traffic lights, leaving his smoking car behind as he ran.

Peterborough driver smashes into traffic lights during police pursuit. | Cambridgeshire Police

He was found in nearby undergrowth where he was arrested by Cambridgeshire Police officers.

The driver failed a roadside alcohol breath test, returning a reading of more than double the limit.

Police say he was taken to hospital as a precaution, where he refused to supply a sample of blood for analysis.

The driver admitted failing to stop after a road accident and failing to stop for police. He also admitted dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving without insurance.

He was jailed for 15 months in April 2025 at Cambridge Crown Court.

PC Mark Draper said the driver’s “reckless behaviour could easily have resulted in someone being seriously injured or killed”.

The officer said: “He drove dangerously in a city centre with a complete disregard for the safety of others.

“I’m pleased he was apprehended before anyone was hurt and has now appeared in court.”

This incident features in the latest edition of UK Crime Caught on Camera.

This incident features in the latest edition of UK Crime Caught on Camera.