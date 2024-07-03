This video More videos

Watch as intense flames pour from the 50m x 50m and 5m in height pile of waste.

Dramatic video shows the moment flames rage through from a pile of household waste as residents have been advised to close their windows.

In a video taken by a member of the public, firefighters are seen blasting the burning heap of waste with powerful water hoses as smoke billows into the air. Multiple fire engines are at the scene, with people having gathered to watch the firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Huyton, Merseyside, just after 7.30pm on July 2. The fire service said the fire had spread to a nearby single storey warehouse. Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the flames, with smoke still pouring from the waste pile on the morning of July 3.

Fire rages at a Huyton industrial estate as 10 fire engines tackle blaze. | Facebook / David Tomo

Residents living nearby the incident on Wilson Road have been told to close all windows and doors. Road closures are in place, and public transport is disrupted - with people asked to make alternative travel arrangements if travelling close to the scene.

Issuing a statement at 8.37pm on July 2, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: “There are now 10 fire engines and two aerial appliances assigned to this incident for personnel and due to the size of the fire. A ground monitor and one main jet is in use, as the aerial appliance is being set up.

“People with an existing health condition should keep medicines close and if any ill effects are experienced dial NHS 111 for advice.”

In an updated statement issued at 10.45pm, the service said: “The incident has been sectorised. There is one aerial appliance in use in sector one, two main jets and one hose reel jet in use in sector two, one covering branch, one aerial appliance and one hose reel jet in use in sector three, and four main jets in use and one high volume pump being set up in sector four to help boost water supplies. This is an ongoing incident, please avoid the area.”