Sports fan falls 30ft from telegraph pole while erecting a flag during T20 World Cup cricket celebrations
This is the shocking moment an Indian cricket fan falls 30ft from a telegraph pole during a World Cup celebration. The man is seen, in the video, losing his grasp on the pole and falling backwards into the crowd as he tries to hang a flag. The man was celebrating India’s historic win against South Africa on Saturday (29/6), along with hundreds of other cricket supporters. During the festivities, two fans are filmed climbing to the top of a pole at Queensbury tube station to hang a flag there.
After the man falls, an ambulance arrives at the scene followed by an air ambulance at around 7.50pm. A local resident said the air ambulance was grounded for around 30 minutes before it took off without the man.
The resident, who did not want to be named, said: "I live near the underground station where people were gathered. I didn't see the man fall but I saw the air ambulance arrive. The helicopter was on the ground for 30 minutes. It landed in a park five minutes from the underground station, and then the medics from the helicopter went from the park to the station. They attended to the person and went to the helicopter and left."
