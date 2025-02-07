Street closure set for Stamford while radar investigations take place on bridge

Ground penetrating radar will be used to examine the structure of the bridge

A street in Stamford will close next month to allow for an investigation into the structure of the ‘iconic’ town bridge.

Water Street will be closed off on Sunday March 9, with four-way lights on the bridge and diversions in place.

The bridge, which dates back to the mid 19th century, is to go maintenance works this year to secure the structure for the future.

Works will take place at Stamford Town Bridge on March 9

Richard Davies, executive member for Highways at LCC, explained: “We will carry out some essential waterproofing maintenance on Stamford Town Bridge this summer. Prior to that, our expert crew need to get a very clear idea of the inner parts of the bridge and the best way to do that is with ground penetrating radar.

“By using the equipment, it means that we will have a very accurate account of how the structure is holding up, and exactly what needs to be done to maintain it.”

The radar works will be carried out on March 9, between 7am and 5pm, subject to suitable weather.

The signed diversion route, using like-for-like roads, will be: Water Street / Barnack Road (B1443) / High Street St. Martin’s (A1175) and vice versa.

The planned diversion route

Cllr Davies added: “These works have been scheduled for the Sunday to help minimise traffic disruption as much as possible.

“Open access to properties and the use of footpaths will be maintained throughout the duration of the day-long radar works as much as possible, and we will ensure that the 4-way lights will only be active during the works. As soon as our team has completed its surveying, we will take down all traffic control as quickly as possible.

“Ultimately, this day of radar working on the bridge will give us a high level of necessary information that will ensure the summer works on the structure are carried out to their fullest, and leave the iconic part of our county in good shape for many years to come.

“I would like to thank everyone effected for their patience and understanding whilst we are getting the radar work at Stamford Town Bridge carried out across the day.”