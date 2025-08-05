Local bus operator urges passengers to 'never pay more than you need' after announcing new great value fares

Darren Roe

Cambridgeshire’s biggest bus operator has encouraged local customers to always make sure they pay the best price for them, after revealing great new fares that will apply on its services from 31 August 2025.

Stagecoach East has consistently delivered great value options for travel and, with the new fares, Adults can now get unlimited travel for less than the price of a high-street latte.

But customers should decide which ticket is best for them. This can often be a period-ticket, like a 28 Day MegaRider, which will now provide Adults with unlimited travel, in a Town Zone, for just £3.21 a day, or a 7-Day Megarider, which will offer the same for £3.71 per day. For Youth passengers, the daily prices will be just £2.25 and £2.61.

If you prefer to be more flexible, a Flexi 10 ticket, bought through the Stagecoach App, for Adults, in a Town Zone, is just £4.55 per day and Flexi 5’s £5.20. Again, for Youth passengers, the prices will be £3.22 and £3.68.

An Annual Student Pass will cost just from just £1.62 per day and children under five will travel for free.

All the information on tickets and fares is available on the Stagecoach App.

Stagecoach East will remain part of the government’s £3 fare cap meaning that you will never pay more than £3 for a single journey.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Traveling by bus will always provide outstanding value as a way to get out and about – as an adult, you can travel around all day for less than the price of a high-street coffee!

“But, I always try to encourage customers to compare the options available because you should never pay more than you need. Ask your driver for advice on the best value ticket for you.

“The Stagecoach App is a great way to compare ticket options and, if you ‘buy before you board’, it can also help to keep services to time – particularly during the busy periods.”

The full new price list, per day – offering unlimited travel from first bus to last:

Town Zones – Adult

DayRider £6.50

Flexi 5 £5.20

Flexi 10 £4.55

7 Day MegaRider £3.71

28 Day MegaRider £3.21

MegaRider Xtra £3.21

Small Group £9.50

Large Group £14

Town Zones – Youth

DayRider £4.60

Flexi 5 £3.68

Flexi 10 £3.22

7 Day MegaRider £2.63

28 Day MegaRider £2.25

Annual Student £1.62

Tiger Fares £1 for a single fare, with a Tiger Card – details at https://cambridgeshirepeterborough-ca.gov.uk/onepoundbusfare/.

Plus Zones – Adult

DayRider £10.50

Flexi 5 £8.40

Flexi 10 £7.35

7 Day MegaRider £6.00

28 Day MegaRider £5.00

MegaRider Xtra £5.00

Small Group £13.50

Large Group £22

Plus Zones – Youth

DayRider £7.50

Flexi 5 £6.00

Flexi 10 £5.25

7 Day MegaRider £4.29

28 Day MegaRider £3.50

Annual Student £1.99

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.