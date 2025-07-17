I’m a serious injury lawyer, here are five important things to remember if you are making a road collision claim

Richard Crabtree, Principal Lawyer at Slater and Gordon takes us through five key important things to remember if you are making a road collision claim, so you know the right steps to take to ensure you are supporting yourself and your claim as much as possible.

If you have suffered an injury or trauma from a serious car collision, it is likely that you will be considering taking legal action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst this can feel like a highly stressful and daunting experience, it is beneficial if you already have a basic understanding of what may happen during a road collision claim so you can feel more comfortable when you begin the process. Richard Crabtree, Principal Lawyer at Slater and Gordon takes us through five key important things to remember if you are making a road collision claim, so you know the right steps to take to ensure you are supporting yourself and your claim as much as possible.

1. Gather evidence

It is useful to gather evidence, if possible, with clear pictures or videos showing the extent of the damage that may have been caused to you and your vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you there is a dashcam make sure all footage is retained. If there isn’t, retain the names and addresses of witnesses to the incident. Where there is a dispute having this evidence can make a significant difference.

To assist with your claim, there is further evidence you can also collect, including the time of the event, location of where the collision happened, as well as the weather conditions. By collecting and marking these pieces of information, you can secure factual evidence in support of your claim.

2. Find treatment and support

Unfortunately, car collisions can also mean serious injuries, trauma or death. It is of the upmost importance after a car collision that you seek the right support to help you recover from what you have been through.

If you haven’t already received medical attention, please ensure you have been seen to by a doctor if you suspect something is wrong. Your doctor can help refer you if you need further specialist treatment or a rehabilitation plan towards your recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many law firms, such as Slater and Gordon, also work with charities during your claim to provide you with signposting to specialist rehabilitation, therapy, emotional support or bereavement guidance.

3. You do not need to use the firm that your insurer recommends

When you contact your insurance provider after a road collision, they are likely to recommend a law firm to you. However, you do not necessarily need to use the firm they are suggesting. It is beneficial in carrying out your own research or finding recommendations on which solicitor may be most suitable for your claim.

It is important that your case is in the hands of someone who you can trust has your best interests in mind, who has experience of supporting people to rebuild their lives after a car collision. The best car collision injury solicitors will not only have a legal understanding, but can also provide you with support towards your recovery by enabling access to further rehabilitation and treatment.

4. You can claim for whiplash injuries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A whiplash injury is soft tissue damage caused by a sudden motion, that commonly occurs during a collision.

In Scotland, there are no restrictions in pursuing a whiplash claim. When you pursue this type of claim, the insurers of the vehicle at fault will continue to any legal costs you incur during the claim.

5. Be prepared that you may need to go to court

In most cases, negotiations will enable a successful claim for road collision injuries without the need to go to court. However, there are some occasions where a settlement claim cannot be achieved, and the claim must be escalated to court where a judge will decide on the matter.

Your solicitor will be present throughout the court proceedings, and will support you throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want to make a road traffic collision claim our dedicated team understand the impact that a road collision can have on you and your loved ones. During this challenging time, our solicitors will work tirelessly to help you throughout the claims process and to access bespoke rehabilitation and treatment.