The last time I experienced the joy of playing golf in Ireland was more than 20 years ago.

But after an unforgettable visit to County Mayo and County Sligo, I am sure it won’t be that long before I return.

I was part of a group of guests invited by Fáilte Ireland, the National Tourism Development Authority, www.failteireland.ie and Tourism Ireland www.tourismireland.com for a three day visit in April to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Wild Atlantic Way.

1,600 miles in length, the route winds its way along the Irish west coast from the Inishowen Peninsula in the north, down to Kinsale in the south.

An aerial view of the inspired links layout at Enniscrone Golf Club

I flew in to the conveniently located Ireland West Airport in Knock from Heathrow, just an hour and 25 minute flight with Aer Lingus.

And within no time, I was taking in the stunning views of this beautiful part of the west coast.

Withing half an hour we were in the pretty and peaceful town of Westport to stay for three nights at the impressive Clew Bay Hotel www.clewbayhotel.com

The itinerary gave us the chance to take in the breathtaking views of the local scenery while playing three courses situated along the Wild Atlantic Way.

A view of one of the holes at Enniscrone with the Atlantic in the background

The first was Enniscrone in County Sligo, www.enniscronegolf.com

A traditional Irish links golf course, we played the magnificent, par 73 Dunes course.

A top-ranked championship links course, Enniscrone sits on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean in the the most eye-catching of settings.

As a keen, 20 handicap club golfer, I was looking forward to the test that lay ahead.

A view of Carne Golf Links from the coast

And I was to get a very early lesson in links golf play, as I saw my second shot into the green land on the side of a steep dune forcing me to take the first of several drop shots that day.

As the course unfolded, I realised this was not a day to keep scores as balls started to disappear despite what looked like good approach shots.

Holes five to 10 were a little easier as we moved out of the dune area towards the coastline.

And the back nine just seemed to get better and better with fantastic holes and views to match.

The stunning panorama at Carne Golf Links

The par four, hole 12 offers a brilliant test of nerve as you need to carry across a rough hollow before controlling the ball on an apron green to let you align a tricky putt to the flag.

The par three, 17th was another memorable hole, with a raised green around 140 yards away from an elevated tee position which I managed to bogie.

By the end of the round, I was enjoying it so much, I really didn't want it to stop.

The following day, we visited what turned out to be the best course I have ever played.

The awe-inspriring Carne Golf Links at Belmullet, www.carnegolflinks.com sits on the edge of the west of Ireland with spectacular views in all directions.

I heard the phrase “millionaire’s golf” used a couple of times.

The sun lighting up the majestic Croagh Patrick as seen from the 14th hole at Westport GC

The course was designed by Eddie Hackett and many say he saved his best work until this last.

The Wild Atlantic Dunes course is a feat of golfing engineering as it winds its way through the awe-inspiring dune-scape.

My favourite hole was the eighth. It is nicknamed ‘The Snake’ because it weaves its way through the huge dunes and can bite the unsuspecting golfer.

I had never seen anything like it before with steep 30 feet high dunes along the sides of a narrow fairway creating a ‘mountain pass’ feel.

The 14th hole was the only one I managed to par.

I decided to swap from a six iron to a hybrid 3-4 wood after watching my playing partner’s tee shot fall short in a strong headwind.

Gerry Maguire, chairman of Carne Golf Links says on his video guide to the course, that the 17th is: “Worthy of any major” and I had a chance to par it.

But even though I walked off the green with a double bogie, I had memories to last a lifetime.

The last day was spent in Westport www.westportgolfclub.ie at the town’s scenic parkland course offering fantastic views of the 2,500ft high Croagh Patrick mountain.

At almost 7,000 yards in length and a par 73 parkland course, it presented a different kind of challenge.

A well-manicured and designed course with trees and plenty of rough areas to catch you out, my favourite hole on the front was the ninth.

A 185 yard, par three with raised green protected by bunkers and nestled just below the club house.

I hit a good five iron toward the target but the ball just caught the a bunker.

Two shots out the bunker and three putts on the green left me scratching my head but was sure I wouldn’t be the only one.

When I stepped onto the 15th tee, I just stared in amazement at the flag way off in the distance as it seemed much further than 550 yards.

The par five hugs the coastline of the bay and demands a committed shot over a ravine which I managed.

I put my fourth shot onto the green and was relieved to walk away with a bogie.

Once inside the welcoming clubhouse, I could spend more time enjoying the view of Croagh Patrick which must be one of the best of any golf club.

The whole trip ticked every box in terms of the variety and excitement of the golf, relaxing, first-class accommodation and wonderful hospitality that greets you everywhere you go.

It’s a unique and magical place to relax, unwind and play some of the best golf courses around and I can’t wait to return.

