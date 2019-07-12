Why I’m disappointed in Andy Murray

Andy Murray has rarely disappointed me.

Okay the tears after losing to Roger Federer in an Australian Open Final were a little cringeworthy, but I even forgave him knocking the England football team (it’s what a Scot should do after all) once he started delivering some of the most passionate and exciting sporting performances of my lifetime.

Cori Gauff.

But seeing him team up with Serena Williams for the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon was most irritating. I guess it’s the winner in Murray that made him select one of the greats rather than giving an up-and-coming British player the thrill of a lifetime.

It’s not as though the competition takes much winning anyway. Last year home players Harriet Dart and Jay Clarke reached the semi-finals without having delivered any past form. Even Heather Watson won it 2016 and she hardly ever wins anything these days.

Dart was actually available to play this season after Clarke dumped her at the last minute for American teenage sensation Coco Gauff in a Love Island style move. Happily they lost in an early round.

But no, Murray chose Williams, a woman whose defeats are often accompanied by ugly anger.

Rafa Nadal.

Has Williams ever properly apologised for that awful rant when she called an umpire a ‘cheat and a thief’ after losing the US Open Final last September to Naomi Osaka? Osaka’s greatest moment was ruined by the actions of a spoilt brat prima donna.

And it emerged this week that Williams received a big fine for damaging a Wimbledon court after losing her temper, while practicingfor goodness sake.

Ah well, it was great to see Murray back in action, but I wasn’t supporting him on this occasion. I’m rather glad they didn’t win.

That can’t be said for the BBC cheerleaders in the Wimbledon commentary box for whom Murray must always be given all the credit and none of the blame.

I actually feel a little sorry for Jamie Murray who is now destined to be in his younger brother’s shadow in his own specialist event.

Murray senior must be praying his sibling starts playing singles again soon, more even than the rest of us.

It’s been a pretty low key Wimbledon so far apart from Jo Konta’s form, battling spirit and fiesty press conferences. It’s been the usual format of top male players winning far too easily to be of interest.

Apart from when Rafa Nadal faced off against Nick Kyrgios in the second round of the singles. That’s been the highlight of the fortnight so far by a country mile, along with the run of 15 year-old Cori Gauff.

I find Kyrgios dull. I find sledging in sport boring if it isn’t intelligent and funny and the wild Aussie doesn’t seem to be the sharpest shrimp on the barbie.

It’s a shame because for someone who doesn’t practice much and visits pubs the night before a game he’s pretty talented.

But Kyrgios has a point about Nadal’s slow play.

His mannersisms (tug the shorts etc) when about to serve flout unwritten sportsmanship rules, but the authorities appear too scared to do anything about it.