Three double champions at Longthorpe, family affairs at Castor

Longthorpe Tennis Club ladies open singles finalists Amanda Morgan (left) and winner Vicky Axe.

Axe beat Amanda Morgan in the ladies singles final in straight sets before teaming up with Toby Eldred to beat Ben Rostaing and Patcharee Shaweewan 6-4, 7-6 in the mixed doubles final.

Swann joined Shaweewan to beat Hannah Baker and Lesley Luton 6-2, 6-4 in the ladies doubles decider before partnering Alan Swann to beat Graham Moyle and Angie Axe in the O45 mixed doubles final 6-3, 2-6, 10-6.

Rostaing beat Eldred in straight sets in the men’s singles final. Eldred and Dave Howarth were beaten 7-6, 2-6, 6-0 by Mo Malkera and Harry Clark in the men’s doubles final.

Castor mixed doubles finalists, Lucy Li, Ethan Lee, Jenny Rice and Isaac Rowles.

Moyle and Paul Stevenette beat Martin Trayford and Mark Peters 6-2, 6-4 in the O45 mens doubles, while Luton and Alison Hurford beat Shaweewan and Sue Roberts 6-2, 7-6 in the O45 ladies doubles.

Moyle also won the men’s over 65 doubles title with Ray McDonnell 6-1, 6-2 against David Owen and Mike Piggott. Angie Axe and Sue Roberts won the ladies over 65 doubles 6-2, 6-3 against Sylvia Murray and Sheila Smith.

The club also ran plate events for first round losers and Alan Swann won the men’s singles v Samuel Brown 6-1, 6-3 and the men’s doubles with Stevenette v Brown and Andrew Swann 6-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Howarth and Luton (mixed doubles), Roberts and Worth (ladies O45 doubles), Peters and Pauline Daintith (O45 mixed doubles), and Kevin Tighe and Keith Strong (O45 men’s doubles) were other plate winners.

Castor men's doubles finalists, Mo Malkera, Marcus Cowles, Ethan Lee and Paul Young.

Two mother and son combinations fought out the Caster Tennis Club mixed doubles final.

Ultimately Ethan Lee and Lucy Li retained their trophy for the third consecutive year by defeating Isaac Rowles and Jenny Rice 6-7 6-1 6-3 in a quality encounter.

Lee completed a quick double when combining with Paul Young to win the final of the men’s doubles for the first time by defeating Marcus Cowles and Mo Malkera 6-2 6-4.

Judy Dallas and Lisa McDonough also retained the ladies doubles trophy for the third consecutive year by defeating Amy Miller and Jenny Rice 2-6 6-2 7-5 in another very close and exciting match.