The City of Peterborough Sports Club will be welcoming a third tennis air dome as the latest addition to its facilities at Bretton Gate following planning approval.

The dome will be located next to the existing two, adjacent to the cricket field, and has been gifted to the club by the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

It will be around a metre and a half smaller than the existing two, standing at a height of 8m, as well as being 9.5m long and 17.65m wide but have the same exterior green and white appearance.

The existing covered courts at Bretton Gate.

The building of the court inside and the construction costs of the dome are being financed by fundraising, local grants and an Lawn Tennis Association loan.

The new development will create a semi-permanent indoor facility to play tennis in all weather conditions.