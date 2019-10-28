Third-placed Peterborough Phantoms need a ruthless streak

Head coach Slava Koulikov called on Peterborough Phantoms to be more ruthless following their NIHL National Division defeat last night (October 27).

The city team were beaten 4-2 in Hull just 24 hours after seeing off the Pirates 5-4 in the reverse fixture at Planet Ice.

Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr makes a save in the win over Hull. Photo: Tom Scott.

Hull hit the front through Bobby Chamberlain in the opening period and that’s the way it stayed until the closing session when the remainder of the goals arrived.

Chamberlain doubled the hosts’ advantage on a powerplay before player-coach Tom Norton hit back to halve the arrears.

But Koulikov’s men were guilty of conceding just 42 seconds later to Sam Towner before a fourth Hull goal quickly followed from Lee Bonner.

Import ace Ales Padelek did cut the deficit late on for Phantoms, but they were left to rue good chances being spurned earlier in the contest.

Will Weldon and Conor Pollard battle for puck possession with former Phantom Sam Towner in Saturday's match with Hull. Photo: Tom Scott.

“It was a good game with only one goal in it going into the third period,” said Koulikov.

“We still felt we had plenty of time to respond after the second Hull goal and we managed to get one back.

“But we then conceded two goals which were uncharacteristically sloppy and the game got away from us.

“It was a night where we had really good chances and had we put them away it could have been a different outcome.

“You have to take chances when they come on the road and we couldn’t do that, but full credit to Hull.

“They made a real game of it on Saturday in our rink and were then very good on Sunday at home.”

Phantoms remain third in the second-tier standings with seven wins and five defeats from their opening dozen fixtures.

They return to action at Bracknell on Saturday (November 2) before hosting Basingstoke the following night (November 3).

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

HULL

10.41 Chamberlain ass: Hewitt/Norris

40.43 Chamberlain (PP) ass: Norris

47.13 Towner ass: Bonner

49.31 Bonner ass: Norris

PHANTOMS

46.31 Norton ass: Susters

57.36 Padelek ass: J. Ferrara/Susters

Men-of-the-match

HULL – David Norris

PHANTOMS – James Ferrara