SWIMMING: Deepings win top visiting club trophy at Tulip Meet

Deepings Swimming Club were awarded the top visiting club trophy at the 2018 Tulip Meet in Spalding after a stunning weekend of racing saw the team win 108 medals, 39 of them gold.

The squad of 38 also achieved 78 county qualifying times and 162 personal bests in a series of performances that matched the scorching hot bank holiday weather.

In addition to the golds, Deepings’ swimmers also brought home 38 silvers and 31 bronzes, with medals won across the age groups, from nine to 15yrs/over.

Hannah Matthews was named top girl, amassing more points than anyone else in the 15yrs/over category. Among her medal haul from six races were one gold (100m freestyle) and five silvers, all with new personal bests and county qualifying times.

In the 9yrs age group, Lucia Karic collected the top girl trophy with six golds, one silver and two bronzes from her nine races. She also swam two county qualifying times, in the 100m and 200m backstroke.

An exciting end to both days saw the top six swimmers from the 50m freestyle in two age categories take part in a ‘skins’ competition, where the slowest swimmer is eliminated after each round until the final two race for gold.

Zack Treharne, winner of the 13yrs boys individual event in a sub-30-second swim, went out early in the 13/over race, as did Charles Harrison in the 12/under race, but it was a great accomplishment by both to make the starting line-up.

In the girls’ skins races, both Deepings’ swimmers made the final two. Hannah Matthews capped her outstanding weekend with second place while Tiffany Wong went one better, taking gold.

Tiffany won a further five gold medals and two silvers from her seven individual events, swimming six county times in the process. She is fast becoming one of the top swimmers in her age group in Lincolnshire.

Also collecting gold for the girls were: Lilly Tappern (100m freestyle), Holly Griffin (100m butterfly), Amy Tappern (200m backstroke) and Emma Wilde (50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke).

Not to be outdone, the boys also produced some outstanding performances.

Nine-year-old Jacob Briers set a new Deepings Swimming Club record in the 200m individual medley, one of his five gold medals on the day. He also won one silver and two bronze, medalling in every race, and achieved five county qualifying times and seven personal bests.

Two golds were won by Alex Sadler, in the 50m fly and 100m freestyle, while Charles Harrison touched home first in three events, 50m and 100m backstroke, and 50m butterfly. Both boys also collected silver and bronze medals in their age groups, plus a score of personal bests and county times.

Deepings’ sextet of 13-year-old boys went head-to-head in several events, frequently sharing the medals as they jostled for top spot.

Joe Lund medalled and achieved county qualifying times in all seven of his events, winning gold in the 100m and 200m breaststroke, and 200m backstroke. Harry Cardell took honours in the 50m and 100m butterfly, 100m and 200m freestyle; he also set four county times and seven personal bests.

Zack Treharne added 50m backstroke gold to his 50m freestyle, and swam three county times, while Christian Rollinson battled hard to take home one silver and two bronzes, plus two county times, and Owen Sadler picked up bronze medals in the 20m backstroke and 200m freestyle, swimming four personal bests.

Completing the 13-year-old group was Bailey Jackson-Chilvers, with one silver and two bronze medals, plus eight personal bests in his 10 events.

Deepings also entered teams for two mixed medley and two mixed freestyle relays. A gold-winning performance came from the 13/under medley quartet of Molly Briers (backstroke), Oliver Harrison (breaststroke), Alex Sadler (butterfly) and Tiffany Wong (freestyle).

Both freestyle teams finished fourth, narrowly missing the medals, while the 14/over medley team was fifth.

Lynn Chapman, Deepings Swimming club head coach, said: “It was a fantastic achievement to win top visiting club against some strong teams from other local clubs and all our swimmers should be proud of their achievements, whether it was a personal best or a medal-winning performance.

“I saw excellent progression, with everyone working hard to improve their skills. There were so many great swims, it’s hard to single anyone out, but I have to mention Hannah Matthews and Lucia Karic for their top girl awards – well done!”

DEEPINGS TULIP MEET RESULT IN FULL

GIRLS MEDALLISTS

Gold medallists

Lucia Karic (50m, 100m and 200m backstroke, 100m and 200m freestyle, and 200m IM), Lilly Tappern (100m free), Holly Griffin (100m fly), Amy Tappern (200m back), Emma Wilde (50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke), Tiffany Wong (50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke, 50m and 100m freestyle, and 100m butterfly, plus ‘skins’), Amy Tappern (20m backstroke), Emma Wilde (50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke), Hannah Matthews (100m freestyle).

Silver medallists

Lucia Karic (50m butterfly), Lilly Tappern (100m and 200m backstroke, and 200m freestyle), Holly Griffin (50m butterfly), Molly Briers (200m butterfly), Tiffany Wong (100m breaststroke and 100m backstroke), Amy Tappern (50m backstroke and 200IM), Emma Wilde (50m butterfly), Hannah Matthews (50m and 200m freestyle, 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly, plus ‘skins’), Bronte Claridge (200m breaststroke).

Bronze medallists

Lucia Karic (50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle), Lucie Lund (50m butterfly and 200m backstroke), Lilly Tappern (100m and 200m butterfly), Emma Dennis (50m breaststroke and 200m IM), Holly Griffin (200m butterfly), Alice Dovey (50m backstroke), Lara Treharne (50m butterfly), Molly Briers (200m backstroke and 200m IM), Jessica O’Herlihy (50m butterfly), Amy Tappern (100m backstroke), Emma Wilde (100m freestyle), Bronte Claridge (50m and 100m breaststroke).

BOYS MEDALLISTS

Gold medallists

Jacob Briers (50m butterfly, 200IM, 200m freestyle, 50m and 100m breaststroke), Alex Sadler (50, butterfly and 100m freestyle), Charles Harrison (50m butterfly, 50m and 100m backstroke), Joe Lund (100m and 200m breaststroke, and 200m backstroke), Harry Cardell (50m and 100m butterfly, 100m and 200m freestyle), Zack Treharne (50, freestyle and 50m backstroke).

Silver medallists

Jacob Briers (100m backstroke), Alex Sadler (50m and 200m freestyle, 100m and 200m backstroke), Charles Harrison (50 breaststroke, 100m butterfly, 100m and 200m freestyle, and 200m IM), Raymond Sheridan (100m breaststroke), Bailey Jackson-Chilvers (200m breaststroke), Joe Lund (50, breaststroke and 50m backstroke), Harry Cardell (50m freestyle), Christian Rollinson (100m freestyle), Zack Treharne (50m butterfly, 200IM and 100m backstroke).

Bronze medallists

Jacob Briers (50m freestyle and 50m backstroke), Alex Sadler (50m backstroke), Charles Harrison (50m freestyle), Bailey Jackson-Chilvers (50m breaststroke and 200m IM), Joe Lund (50m and 100m butterfly), Harry Cardell (50m backstroke and 100m breaststroke), Christian Rollinson (50m freestyle and 100m backstroke), Owen Sadler (200, backstroke and 200m freestyle).

RELAY MEDALLISTS

Gold medallists

Mixed medley relay 13/U: Molly Briers, Oliver Harrison, Alex Sadler and Tiffany Wong