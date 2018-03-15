Scholes is a top COP in Edinburgh

City of Peterborough Swimming Club have been busy over the last couple of week winning galas and achieving impressive results on the national stage.

At the British Championships in Edinburgh, the club’s top senior swimmers rubbed shoulders with the best in the country and were by no means outclassed.

COPS British Championship squad members. From the left are Ella McGhie, Mia Leech, Kenzie Whyatt, Eve Wright, Amelia Monaghan, Emma Leslie, Lauren Harrison and Poppy Richardson.

In fact Jamie Scholes (18) was a top 10 finisher in four events. He was seventh in the junior final of the men’s 400m freestyle in 4.02.12 and eighth in the junior final of both the men’s 100m and 200m backstroke.

Rounding off a good weekend, he placed 10th in the men’s 1500m freestyle in 15.53.31.

For the girls, Amelia Monaghan just missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the junior final of the women’s 400m individual medley in 4.57.26. And she was also sixth in the junior final of the 200m breaststroke in 2.37.55.

Henry Pearce was eighth in the junior 1500m freestyle in 16.28.29.

Top boy Herbie Kinder.

At the weekend the club were in action at a long course meeting at Wycombe and COPS finished a creditable third behind the hosts and Guildford.

Herbie Kinder had a great day for COPS and collected the Top Boy trophy.

The club’s younger members were in action in the Junior Fenland League with the A team finishing second in their match at Boston. The COPS B team opened their campaign at Whittlesey.

RESULTS

The COPS Junior Fenland League A team.

First round at Boston: Boston 182pts; COPS A 176pts; First Stokes Godmanchester 139pts; St Neos 87pts; Chatteris 64pts.

First round at Whittlesey: 1st Wisbech; 2nd March Marlins; 3rd Ely; 4th COPS B; 5th West Norfolk.