Sadler makes a big splash with two club records on his return

It was a busy weekend for Deepings Swimming Club members as they won 27 medals and set two new club records.

The medals - seven golds, 10 silvers and 10 bronze - were won at the Nova Centurion Open Meet in Nottingham.

Collecting four medals apiece were Lexi Cooper, Holly Leggott and Alex Sadler.

Sixteen-year-old Cooper started the meet in fine form, winning silver in the 400m freestyle. She then added bronze in the 200m IM and finished the meet doubling up in the 200m breaststroke, winning silver, before taking bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

Legggott showed her strength in the backstroke, winning medals in all three distances. She took silver in the 50m and 100m, before claiming bronze in the 200m She also won silver in the 50m freestyle to cap an outstanding weekend of racing.

Sadler returned to form in fine fashion after being hit by a late-season injury before the summer break. The 11-year-old achieved some huge personal bests in backstroke, freestyle and butterfly.

In the 200m butterfly, he won gold with a five second PB to set a new club record of 2.47.57. He set his second club record in the 50m backstroke (35.86), winning bronze, and narrowly missed out on a hat-trick of records in the 200m freestyle, where he took silver. He then won his second bronze in the 50m freestyle.

Sixteen-year-old Tom Adams won two golds (50m breaststroke and 200m butterfly) and collected a bronze in the 50m freestyle.

Emma Dennis dominated the 9/10yrs breaststroke, winning gold in both the 50m and 200m events, while Jacob Briers won gold in the 200m breaststroke.

Completing the gold medal winning performances was Tiffany Wong, who came first in the 50m breaststroke. Wong also won silver in the 50m freestyle and bronze in the 50m butterfly.

Medals were also won by Bethany Eagle-Brown (silver in the 50m butterfly and bronze in the 50m backstroke), Tom Neal (silver in the 50m backstroke), Lorna McGill (bronze in the 200m breaststroke), Molly Briers (silver in the 200m butterfly) and Zack Treharne (bronze in the 50m freestyle).

Treharne’s performances were particularly impressive. The 13-year-old set personal bests in all eight of his races.

Deepings Swimming Club was also competing in the B Final at the Junior Fenland League, where some impressive swims saw the team finish third against strong competition.

First place finishes were achieved by Millie Bussey, in the 9yrs 25m butterfly and 50m backstroke, and Ed Trofimovas, in the 12yrs 50m backstroke. Trofimovas also finished second in the 100m IM.

Also touching second in their age groups were Ella Gerrard (100m IM and 50m butterfly), Harry Newman (50m freestyle), Grace Edwards (50m backstroke and butterfly), Maddy Partridge (50m freestyle), Millie Herrick (50m backstroke) and Holly Roffe (50m breaststroke).