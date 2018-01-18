Sadler is a little smasher for Deepings

Alex Sadler smashed three Deepings Swimming Club records and collected a hat-trick of gold medals at the City of Derby Level 1 Meet.

Ten-year-old Alex took gold and set new club records in the 200m butterfly, where he dipped below three minutes for the first time clocking 2.58.46, and the 100m butterfly at the meet at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

He also won gold in the 400m freestyle and broke his third club record in the 100m backstroke, where he took bronze.

Holly Leggott (15) was also in record-breaking form. She broke the club record and achieved the British Swimming Championships consideration time in the 50m freestyle, swimming under 28 seconds (27.92) for the first time in a long course (50 metre) pool.

Other medal-winning performances came from Isabel Spinley, who took gold in the 200m butterfly, and Bethany Eagle-Brown, who collected bronze in the 100m freestyle.

Meanwhile 10-year-old Oliver Harrison narrowly missed out on bronze in the 200m breaststroke by a little over a second, finishing fourth.

Deepings Swimming Club head coach Lynn Chapman, who presented Alex Sadler with the club’s swimmer of the year trophy shortly before Christmas, said: “Alex had an outstanding 2017 after achieving 13 county times and two Midlands times, and he has started 2018 in even better form with four excellent swims.

“I’m also delighted for Holly. She has been working very hard in training and she fully deserves her first national time.”

In total, the squad of 13 swimmers set 18 personal bests.

The team was: Alex Sadler, Tom Adams, Thomas Neal, Oliver Harrison, Jessie Spooner, Isabel Spinley, Holly Leggott, Hannah Matthews, Emma Wilde, Chloe Jones, Bethany Eagle-Brown, Bailie Harrison and Amy Tappern.