More regional success for the super COPS

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) have long been a major force in the East of England in the pool . . . now they are proving to be equally as powerful in open water swims.
In Sunday’s Eastern Region Open Water Championships at Whitlingham Country Park in Trowse near Norwich, they won a super six medals with three of them golden.
And this achievement comes on the back of Jamie Scholes being selected to represent Team GB in the European Junior Open Water Championships in Malta.
The three gold medallists in Norfolk on Sunday were Connor Walker, Henry Pearce and Mackenzie Whyatt with Joshua Martin and Matthew Rothwell picking up silvers and Matthew Newson winning a bronze.
George Whiteman and James Rothwell came mightily close to adding to the medal haul, both finishing in fourth place.
Pearce, Whyatt, Whiteman, Newson and Matthew Rothwell all qualified for next week’s National Open Water Championships.
COPS head coach Ben Negus said: “I’m delighted for this group. The results they achieved are excellent. Many of them are new to open water swimming so to dominate regional open water championships in this way is very encouraging.
“To have six swimmers competing at the national open water championships (Jamie Scholes completes the group) is a fine achievement.”
COPS results:
3km
Boys 13-16 yrs: 3 Matthew Newson 41:16.7; 4 George Whiteman 41:25.2.
1km
Boys 11/12 yrs: 2 Joshua Martin 15:19.40; 5 Safford Hewitt-White 15:28.88; 10 Ismail Tajer 16:29.16.
Boys 13/14yrs: 1 Connor Walker 13:44.80; 4 James Rothwell 14:14.48.
2km
Boys 12-14 yrs: 5 Jishua Smith 28:42.60; 13 Charles Ardern 30:54.65.
Girls 12-14 yrs: 18 Jemima Tuffnell 31:24.04.
Girls 15/16yrs: 7 Katie Tasker 31:16.33; 10 Lily Borgognoni 33:05.59.
5km
Boys 15/16yrs: 1 Henry Pearce 58:47.1; 2 Matthew Rothwell 1:03:57.7.
Girls 15/16yrs: 1 Mackenzie Whyatt 1:02:31.8.
COPS swimmers are this week competing at the prestigious British Championships in Sheffield - the pinnacle of the swimming calendar.
This year COPS have 21 members who have qualified and it’s the third year running they’ve had more than 20 swimmers taking part at the highest national stage.
Then next week, also in Sheffield, it’s the Summer National Championships.
COPS swimmers involved at the big end-of-season championships:
BRITISH SUMMER NATIONALS
Connor Walker
Herbie Kinder
Henry Pearce
Myles Robinson-Young
Jamie Scholes
Harry Whiteman
Ella McGhie
Harriet Salisbury
Eve Wright
Mia Leech
Amelia Monaghan
Kenzie Whyatt
Poppy Richardson
Rachel Wellings
Chloe Hannam
Yasir Niami
Tom Wiggins
Matthew Rothwell
Jaxon Simmons
Mollie Allen (Loughborough Univiersity)
Rebecca Burton (Loughborough University)
SWIMENGLAND SUMMER NATIONALS
Herbie Kinder
Henry Pearce
Matthew Rothwell
Matthew Gray
Harry Whiteman
Tom Wiggins
Sophie Griffin
Ella McGhie
Harriet Salisbury
Mia Leech
Amelia Monaghan
Kenzie Whyatt
Lauren Harrison
Emma Leslie
Poppy Richardson
Rachel Wellings
Jaxon Simmons
SCOTTISH SWIMMING SUMMER NATIONALS
Hannah Willis
SWIMWALES SUMMER NATIONALS
Jess Mahoney