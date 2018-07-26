More regional success for the super COPS

Have your say

City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) have long been a major force in the East of England in the pool . . . now they are proving to be equally as powerful in open water swims.

In Sunday’s Eastern Region Open Water Championships at Whitlingham Country Park in Trowse near Norwich, they won a super six medals with three of them golden.

Connor Walker and Josh Martin.

And this achievement comes on the back of Jamie Scholes being selected to represent Team GB in the European Junior Open Water Championships in Malta.

The three gold medallists in Norfolk on Sunday were Connor Walker, Henry Pearce and Mackenzie Whyatt with Joshua Martin and Matthew Rothwell picking up silvers and Matthew Newson winning a bronze.

George Whiteman and James Rothwell came mightily close to adding to the medal haul, both finishing in fourth place.

Pearce, Whyatt, Whiteman, Newson and Matthew Rothwell all qualified for next week’s National Open Water Championships.

Matthew Newson and George Whiteman.

COPS head coach Ben Negus said: “I’m delighted for this group. The results they achieved are excellent. Many of them are new to open water swimming so to dominate regional open water championships in this way is very encouraging.

“To have six swimmers competing at the national open water championships (Jamie Scholes completes the group) is a fine achievement.”

COPS results:

3km

Jemima Tuffnell, Josh Smith and Charlie Ardern.

Boys 13-16 yrs: 3 Matthew Newson 41:16.7; 4 George Whiteman 41:25.2.

1km

Boys 11/12 yrs: 2 Joshua Martin 15:19.40; 5 Safford Hewitt-White 15:28.88; 10 Ismail Tajer 16:29.16.

Boys 13/14yrs: 1 Connor Walker 13:44.80; 4 James Rothwell 14:14.48.

Katie Tasker and Lily Borgognoni.

2km

Boys 12-14 yrs: 5 Jishua Smith 28:42.60; 13 Charles Ardern 30:54.65.

Girls 12-14 yrs: 18 Jemima Tuffnell 31:24.04.

Girls 15/16yrs: 7 Katie Tasker 31:16.33; 10 Lily Borgognoni 33:05.59.

5km

Boys 15/16yrs: 1 Henry Pearce 58:47.1; 2 Matthew Rothwell 1:03:57.7.

COPS British Championship squad members. From the left they are, back, Herbie Kinder, Jamie Scholes, Myles Robinson-Young, Matthew Rothwell, Tom Wiggins, Ella McGhie, middle, Emma Leslie, Henry Pearce, Yasir Niami, Poppy Richardson, Harry Whiteman, Connor Walker, front, Amelia Monaghan, Eve Wright, Kenzie Whyatt, Mia Leech and Harriet Salisbury.

Girls 15/16yrs: 1 Mackenzie Whyatt 1:02:31.8.

COPS swimmers are this week competing at the prestigious British Championships in Sheffield - the pinnacle of the swimming calendar.

This year COPS have 21 members who have qualified and it’s the third year running they’ve had more than 20 swimmers taking part at the highest national stage.

Then next week, also in Sheffield, it’s the Summer National Championships.

COPS swimmers involved at the big end-of-season championships:

BRITISH SUMMER NATIONALS

Connor Walker

Herbie Kinder

Henry Pearce

Myles Robinson-Young

Jamie Scholes

Harry Whiteman

Ella McGhie

Harriet Salisbury

Eve Wright

Mia Leech

Amelia Monaghan

Kenzie Whyatt

Poppy Richardson

Rachel Wellings

Chloe Hannam

Yasir Niami

Tom Wiggins

Matthew Rothwell

Jaxon Simmons

Mollie Allen (Loughborough Univiersity)

Rebecca Burton (Loughborough University)

SWIMENGLAND SUMMER NATIONALS

Herbie Kinder

Henry Pearce

Matthew Rothwell

Matthew Gray

Harry Whiteman

Tom Wiggins

Sophie Griffin

Ella McGhie

Harriet Salisbury

Mia Leech

Amelia Monaghan

Kenzie Whyatt

Lauren Harrison

Emma Leslie

Poppy Richardson

Rachel Wellings

Jaxon Simmons

SCOTTISH SWIMMING SUMMER NATIONALS

Hannah Willis

SWIMWALES SUMMER NATIONALS

Jess Mahoney