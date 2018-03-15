Four golds and two club records for Deepings at Leicester meet

Bethany Eagle-Brown and Holly Leggott broke club records as Deepings Swimming Club came away with 25 medals, four of them gold, from the Leicester Age Group Meet last weekend.

Already the club’s record holder as a 14-year-old, Bethany went under one minute in the 100m freestyle to now break the club record as a 15-year-old, winning bronze in the process, while Holly smashed the 50m backstroke record for 15 year-olds, winning silver.

Gold medal-winning performances came from several younger members of the squad, showing the club’s growing strength in depth. Nine year-olds Lucia Karic (50m backstroke) and Emma Dennis (100m breaststroke) finished first in their age groups, while 10-year-old Alex Sadler won the 200m butterfly. Holly Leggott completed the golden quartet in the 50m freestyle.

All four were also among the club’s silver medallists. Emma swam a new personal best to finish second in the 50m butterfly; Lucia did likewise in the 100m freestyle. Alex took silver in the 100m fly and Holly doubled up in the 50m and 100m backstroke.

Also winning silver were: Jacob Briers (50m breaststroke and 50m backstroke), Harry Cardell (200m butterfly), Jake Jungmann (100m breaststroke), Bethany Eagle-Brown (50m and 100m butterfly), Amy Tappern (400m IM) and Joe Lund (200m IM).

Six swimmers won bronze medals: Bethany Eagle Brown in the 100m freestyle, Jake Jungmann in 50m backstroke, Jacob Briers in 100m freestyle, Kelda McKnight in the 200m IM and 200m backstroke, Joe Lund in the 100m and 200m breaststroke, and Lorna McGill in the 200m breaststroke.

Lorna McGill and Emma Wilde achieved Midlands qualifying times for the first time.

Deepings Swimming Club also competed in round two of the Junior Fenland League at Newmarket. Lucia Karic (50m breaststroke), Ella Gerrard (50m freestyle) and Maddy Partridge (50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle) were winners.