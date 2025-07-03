Start of a new era at Peterborough Phantoms

Phantom flag last season at Phantoms home game.

It's all change at Peterborough Phantoms next season after the departure of coach Slava Koulikov to Sheffield Steeldogs and coming into replace him is Bracknell Bees former assistant coach and former GB player Ashley Tait.

It comes after Bracknell Bees confirmed they will not be in the Planet Ice National League for the 25-25 season in September due to money issues.

Phantoms have also had some players leave with Austin Mitchell King stepping up to EIHL Coventry Blaze for next season.

A big loss for the club is Duncan Spiers to Solway Sharks and Jarvis Hunt to rivals MK Lightning.

But it's good to see the return of Janne Lakkonen back for 25-26 season as well as Nathan Salam, Hayden Lavine, Louie Kynaston, Luke Ferrera. Richard Hartmann has also confirmed his return to the club

The return of Richie Hartmann is good re-signing. The fan favourate joined the Phantoms towards the secnd half of the last season and proved to be popular with fans by putting some good performances and bringing his grit and commitment to the squad.

Phantoms have also confirmed their pre-season games with French side Neuilly-Sur-Marne visiting Planet Ice Peterborough for a double home game on the 6th and 7th September.

Phantoms then will travel to Jason Buckman's Romford Raiders at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure on the 13th September with a face-off at 5.15pm and then the Raiders will visit Planet Ice on the Sunday 14th September for a 5.30pm face-off.

Discount offers are being offer to season ticket holders and fans see the Phantoms official website or there social media for more information.