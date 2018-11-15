Stamford woman wins a top Sunday Times award

A Stamford woman has won a prestigious Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year award.
Alex Paske (27) of Ryhall Road, Stamford, collected the prize for the Grassroots category at a star-studded presentation event at News UK in London.
Alex received the award for her work with The Mintridge Foundation, which she set up in April 2015 to increase sports participation, support up-and-coming talent, and to help increase awareness of mental and physical wellbeing in children.
She now heads a team of 30 ambassadors, elite athletes who are either professionals or ex-professionals in their sport, largely working with schools.
The Foundation has had a striking impact on a stunning 40,000 students and young people in schools and sports clubs all over the UK.
The sporting groundbreaker rubbed shoulders at the event with the likes of British superstar sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, the 2018 European 100m champion, and Olympic heptathlon legend Jessica Ennis-Hill.
The full list of winners was:
The Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year
1st: Dina Asher-Smith
2nd: Lizzy Yarnold
3rd: Katie Archibald
Young Sportswoman of the Year
Georgia Hall
Team of the Year
England Netball Squad
Disability Sportswoman of the Year
Menna Fitzpatrick & Jen Kehoe
Grassroots Award
Alex Paske
Helen Rollason Award for Inspiration
Trish Deykin
Lifetime Achievement Award
Jennie Price CBE