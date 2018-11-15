Stamford woman wins a top Sunday Times award

Have your say

A Stamford woman has won a prestigious Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year award.

Alex Paske (27) of Ryhall Road, Stamford, collected the prize for the Grassroots category at a star-studded presentation event at News UK in London.

Alex received the award for her work with The Mintridge Foundation, which she set up in April 2015 to increase sports participation, support up-and-coming talent, and to help increase awareness of mental and physical wellbeing in children.

She now heads a team of 30 ambassadors, elite athletes who are either professionals or ex-professionals in their sport, largely working with schools.

The Foundation has had a striking impact on a stunning 40,000 students and young people in schools and sports clubs all over the UK.

The sporting groundbreaker rubbed shoulders at the event with the likes of British superstar sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, the 2018 European 100m champion, and Olympic heptathlon legend Jessica Ennis-Hill.

The full list of winners was:

The Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year

1st: Dina Asher-Smith

2nd: Lizzy Yarnold

3rd: Katie Archibald

Young Sportswoman of the Year

Georgia Hall

Team of the Year

England Netball Squad

Disability Sportswoman of the Year

Menna Fitzpatrick & Jen Kehoe

Grassroots Award

Alex Paske

Helen Rollason Award for Inspiration

Trish Deykin

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jennie Price CBE