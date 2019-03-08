SPORTS AWARDS: It’s celebration time again for Netherton United

Netherton United were the big winners at the Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards bash last night (March 7).

The city side picked up three gongs at the presentation dinner at the Holiday Inn on the back of a superb 2017-2018 season which saw them win the Peterborough League Premier Division title and three cup competitions.

Sports Personality of the Year James Ferrara.

They were voted Team of the Year, their manager Jon Harrison won Coach of the Year and their midfield star Mark Baines claimed the Footballer of the Year prize.

Ice hockey player James Ferrara, the Peterborough Phantoms long-serving captain who recently made his 600th appearance for the team, won the big Sports Personality of the Year prize.

The new Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by the Army, went to world-class boxing trainer Kevin Sanders.

Rob Taylor, a seven-times world kickboxing champion, retained his Sportsman of the Year title, while Amelia Monaghan also won an award for the second year running.

Lifetime Achievement Award finalists (from the left) Tommy Flynn, Kevin Sanders and Ian Parker pictured with Army sponsor Col. David Wakefield OBE.

The British swimming champion from City of Peterborough Swimming Club, won the Junior Sportswoman of the Year award last year, and this time she was voted Sportswoman of the Year.

Outstanding young athlete Freddie Fraser, a highly-rated hurdler from Nene Valley Harriers, raced to a win in the Junior Sports Personality of the Year category while hot Peterborough United prospect Luca Christoudias was the Junior Footballer of the Year winner.

Peterborough Rugby Club’s Simon Potter, a major force behind the success of girls rugby at the Fengate club, was the choice for Unsung Hero while British indoor rowing champion Alice Mason picked up the Disabled Achiever gong.

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by the Peterborough Telegraph

Winner: James Ferrara

Runners-up: Jamie Scholes, Carl Johnson

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Sponsored by 7th Infantry Brigade, ‘The Desert Rats’

Winner: Kevin Sanders

Runners-up: Tommy Flynn, Ian Parker

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by RA Baker Glaziers

Winner: Rob Taylor

Runners-up: Tom Lewis, Phil Martin

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Moore Steel Developments

Winner: Amelia Monaghan

Runners-up: Kenzie Whyatt, Atlanta Hickman

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Sports Ground Development

Winners: Netherton Utd

Runners-up: Yaxley FC, TASK

JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Peterborough SportsAid

Winner: Freddie Fraser

Runners-up: Harriet Salisbury, Sophie Doyle

COACH OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Mercedes Peterborough

Winner: Jon Harrison

Runners-up: Michael Fox, Rob Taylor

UNSUNG HERO

Sponsored by The Peterborough Football & Sports Development Foundation

Winner: Simon Potter

Runners-up: Colin Day, Nathan Griffin

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Sponsored bySmartfit Auto Centre

Winner: Mark Baines

Runners-up: Jessica Driscoll, Tommy Randall

JUNIOR FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Sandhills East

Winner: Luca Christoudias

Runners-up: Lewis Sharpe, Dylan Enright

DISABLED ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by City College Peterborough

Winner: Alice Mason

Runners-up: Kathryn Lindgren, Will Palmer