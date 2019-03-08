SPORTS AWARDS: It’s celebration time again for Netherton United

Netherton United were the big winners at the Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards bash last night (March 7).
The city side picked up three gongs at the presentation dinner at the Holiday Inn on the back of a superb 2017-2018 season which saw them win the Peterborough League Premier Division title and three cup competitions.
They were voted Team of the Year, their manager Jon Harrison won Coach of the Year and their midfield star Mark Baines claimed the Footballer of the Year prize.
Ice hockey player James Ferrara, the Peterborough Phantoms long-serving captain who recently made his 600th appearance for the team, won the big Sports Personality of the Year prize.
The new Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by the Army, went to world-class boxing trainer Kevin Sanders.
Rob Taylor, a seven-times world kickboxing champion, retained his Sportsman of the Year title, while Amelia Monaghan also won an award for the second year running.
The British swimming champion from City of Peterborough Swimming Club, won the Junior Sportswoman of the Year award last year, and this time she was voted Sportswoman of the Year.
Outstanding young athlete Freddie Fraser, a highly-rated hurdler from Nene Valley Harriers, raced to a win in the Junior Sports Personality of the Year category while hot Peterborough United prospect Luca Christoudias was the Junior Footballer of the Year winner.
Peterborough Rugby Club’s Simon Potter, a major force behind the success of girls rugby at the Fengate club, was the choice for Unsung Hero while British indoor rowing champion Alice Mason picked up the Disabled Achiever gong.
SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by the Peterborough Telegraph
Winner: James Ferrara
Runners-up: Jamie Scholes, Carl Johnson
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Sponsored by 7th Infantry Brigade, ‘The Desert Rats’
Winner: Kevin Sanders
Runners-up: Tommy Flynn, Ian Parker
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by RA Baker Glaziers
Winner: Rob Taylor
Runners-up: Tom Lewis, Phil Martin
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Moore Steel Developments
Winner: Amelia Monaghan
Runners-up: Kenzie Whyatt, Atlanta Hickman
TEAM OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Sports Ground Development
Winners: Netherton Utd
Runners-up: Yaxley FC, TASK
JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Peterborough SportsAid
Winner: Freddie Fraser
Runners-up: Harriet Salisbury, Sophie Doyle
COACH OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Mercedes Peterborough
Winner: Jon Harrison
Runners-up: Michael Fox, Rob Taylor
UNSUNG HERO
Sponsored by The Peterborough Football & Sports Development Foundation
Winner: Simon Potter
Runners-up: Colin Day, Nathan Griffin
FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
Sponsored bySmartfit Auto Centre
Winner: Mark Baines
Runners-up: Jessica Driscoll, Tommy Randall
JUNIOR FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Sandhills East
Winner: Luca Christoudias
Runners-up: Lewis Sharpe, Dylan Enright
DISABLED ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by City College Peterborough
Winner: Alice Mason
Runners-up: Kathryn Lindgren, Will Palmer