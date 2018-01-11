SPORTS AWARDS: BMX boy comes in with a late challenge

The race for honours in the 2017 Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards has really been hotting up this week.

Hundreds of votes have been flooding in every day with the deadline looming and the lead in most categories has been changing hands regularly.

Amelia Monaghan (left) and Rachel Wellings.

The polling enters the home straight today (Thursday) with the last votes accepted at midnight and many more twists and turns are expected during the final countdown.

After a run of 17 male winners, the Footballer of the Year title was taken by a female player in 2016 when Peterborough Northern Star’s Jodie Bartle came out on top.

That could well be repeated this time round as Northern Star striker Cassie Steward and Peterborough United duo Tash Applegate and Jess Driscoll have been attracting loads of votes as full-time approaches.

Yaxley’s Dan Cotton and Peterborough Sports’ Avelino Vieira are their main male rivals, although Posh hot-shot Jack Marriott was starting to pick up votes yesterday.

Cello Renda.

Peterborough BMX Club riders have taken two categories by storm with a late spurt.

Eleven year-old Joseph Carey has soared up the Junior Sportsman of the Year leaderboard while clubmate Leah Pearson has become a seriously strong candidate for Sportswoman of the Year.

Carey has been East Anglian champion for the last five years and is a regular World Championship qualifier, while Pearson is also the East region number one and finished 15th in the World Championships last year in California.

Carey’s main opponents at the time of going to press were star athlete Donovan Capes and strong COPS swimmer Myles Robinson-Young but it’s all changing fast.

Carl Johnson (centre).

COPS (City of Peterborough Swimming Club) are also well to the fore in Team of the Year, Sportsman of the Year (Jamie Scholes), Sportswoman of the Year (Rachel Wellings), Junior Sportswoman of the Year (Amelia Monaghan), Coach of the Year (Ben Negus), Unsung Hero (Janet Leigh) and Disabled Achiever of the Year (Jack Anderson).

In the big Sports Personality of the Year category it was still boxer Cello Renda and Panthers speedway team manager Carl Johnson setting the pace yesterday.

A Peterborough Rowing Club ladies eight that won a gold medal at the World Masters Championships in Slovenia have been the biggest movers in Team of the Year over the last few days while another veteran, hockey player Adam Drake, has suddenly charged into Sportsman of the Year contention. He won a silver medal with the GB Over 45s at the European Championships in 2017.

In Junior Footbller of the Year, Posh youngsters Luca Christoudias and Charlie Bedford are still going strong along with Jacob Harte, Bradley Gilbert, Louis Rodriguez, Iona Kemball, Lewis Arber and Lia Cataldo.

The top three in each category will be invited to attend the big Sports Awards presentation bash at the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, on February 2 when the winners will be announced.

For a full list of major contenders visit https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/sports-awards-time-to-honour-your-sporting-heroes-1-8290694

