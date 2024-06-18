Stegeman was a star turn as Proteus Canoe Club celebrated a 50th anniversary in style

By Alan Swann
Published 18th Jun 2024, 12:00 BST
Al Storer in the Paddle Up race.Al Storer in the Paddle Up race.
​Members of the city’s Proteus Canoe Club achieved seven first-place finishes at their recent 50th Anniversary Ranking Slalom at Orton Mere.

​The birthday bash was a Division 3 and Division 4 Whitewater Slalom event and celebrations for home racers were frequent even though the two-day event attracted some top level entrants from around the country.

Proteus star Mick Stegeman was a fantastic five-time winner.

He took the Male Canoe 1 title on both days and also joined up with club chairman Jason Reid to win the Saturday and Sunday races in the Male Canoe 2 category.

Mick Stegeman in action at the 50th anniversary event on Orton Mere.Mick Stegeman in action at the 50th anniversary event on Orton Mere.
Stegeman and Reid backed those slalom successes up with victory in a Male Canoe 2 Wild Water Race.

Salma Hamza was another winner in the Womens Kayak 1 event on Saturday.

Al Storer managed a very creditable second place in the Stand Up Paddle category.

A club spokesman said: “The club has been running a ‘Slalom Start’ program for local youngsters in the lead up to the event and we were proud to see the group competing against paddlers from all over the country, grabbing a few wins along the way.

“They combined the event with the first Wild Water Race held in the region for 10 years, which was a great success and saw GB team paddlers competing on the white water at Orton Mere.

"Even so, the club managed a few wins of their own at this high level.”