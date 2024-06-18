Stegeman was a star turn as Proteus Canoe Club celebrated a 50th anniversary in style

Al Storer in the Paddle Up race.

​Members of the city’s Proteus Canoe Club achieved seven first-place finishes at their recent 50th Anniversary Ranking Slalom at Orton Mere.

​The birthday bash was a Division 3 and Division 4 Whitewater Slalom event and celebrations for home racers were frequent even though the two-day event attracted some top level entrants from around the country.

Proteus star Mick Stegeman was a fantastic five-time winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He took the Male Canoe 1 title on both days and also joined up with club chairman Jason Reid to win the Saturday and Sunday races in the Male Canoe 2 category.

Mick Stegeman in action at the 50th anniversary event on Orton Mere.

Stegeman and Reid backed those slalom successes up with victory in a Male Canoe 2 Wild Water Race.

Salma Hamza was another winner in the Womens Kayak 1 event on Saturday.

Al Storer managed a very creditable second place in the Stand Up Paddle category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club spokesman said: “The club has been running a ‘Slalom Start’ program for local youngsters in the lead up to the event and we were proud to see the group competing against paddlers from all over the country, grabbing a few wins along the way.

“They combined the event with the first Wild Water Race held in the region for 10 years, which was a great success and saw GB team paddlers competing on the white water at Orton Mere.