SPEEDWAY LATEST: Panthers confirm new assets

Peterborough Panthers have today (April 8) confirmed a major investment in the club’s future with the addition of several new riders to their asset base.

Panthers finalised a deal on the eve of the season for the purchase of five British riders.

They announced the signing of Scott Nicholls at press and practice last month, and can now confirm former Panthers riders Chris Harris, Ben Barker and Adam Roynon are also on their retained list.

In addition, the arrangement included Jason Garrity, but he has subsequently moved to Scunthorpe in a swap which sees current Peterborough man Michael Palm Toft become a full Panthers asset.

A further deal is currently in progress which would see five more non-UK riders join the Peterborough asset base subject to the completion of paperwork.

Promoter Ged Rathbone said: “I was delighted to complete this deal, which makes the club far more stable and give us a very good rider asset base to choose from in the future.

“We have some of the top names in the league now on our books, and it shows again that we’re working very hard behind the scenes to make ourselves a secure business.

“These things can’t happen without the help of our sponsors, and I’d like to place on record my sincere thanks to David Balfe of T.Balfe Construction for his help and support.

“The transfers were concluded prior to the start of the season, and with Scunthorpe’s announcement of the swap between Michael and Jason it’s now appropriate for us to clarify matters from our side.

“Regarding that particular move, I do have to say I have a lot of time for Jason, he’s a spectacular rider to watch and we wish him all the best for the future.

“I just felt that at this time this was the most sensible move to make, especially with the two riders involved racing for each other’s parent clubs.

“Michael very much fits the bill of what we’re trying to put together here at Peterborough.

“We’re a family club and he’s a family man, he’s settled here in the UK and we would like to see him part of the set-up here for many years to come.

“We’ve worked so hard to get increased stability into the club, and to be owning five members of our current team is a massive step forward for us.”

Completing a busy series of moves for the Panthers in the build-up to the new season was the transfer of youngster Danny Phillips to Newcastle.

Rathbone explained: “Danny was my first signing at Peterborough, I know the fans enjoyed watching his progress and I thank him for his support of the club.

“I’m also friends with his father, and with him taking over as a promoter at Newcastle during the winter we certainly weren’t going to stand in Danny’s way for his long-term future being there.

“He remains a friend of the club and we wish him all the very best for this season with Scunthorpe and Coventry.”