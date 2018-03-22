Palm Toft looking forward to having some fun from the back

Michael Palm Toft believes he can excel after being handed a Panthers return.

The Danish rider, who is based in the UK permanently, is back for a second spell with the city club after racing for them in 2015 and the opening weeks of the following season.

He gained a reputation for delivering thrilling rides from the back during his previous stint in Panthers colours, but he wants to make life a little easier for himself in the coming months while aiming to significantly boost his 6.77 starting average.

“I got up over seven during last season at Scunthorpe before hitting some engine problems which should all be sorted now,” said Palm Toft. “I want to get my average close to eight points if I can this season.

“I really like the track and club at Peterborough, although it is not the easiest home track to have because all riders look forward to coming here.

“There are no easy races and the meetings are usually pretty close. That’s great for the fans though as we are here to entertain them. Winning 60-30 every week might be good for the riders’ wallets, but it is boring to watch.

“I’m sure I’ll have some fun from the back again, but I’ve invested a lot of time and money in improving my starting and hopefully that will show.

“I’m just looking forward to getting on track. It’s been really hard to get any practice because of the bad weather lately.”

Palm Toft was one of three Panthers riders scheduled to appear in the season-opening Ben Fund Bonanza - new number one Scott Nicholls and Ulrich Ostergaard were the others - before it was postponed due to recent bad weather.