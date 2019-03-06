New backers for Peterborough Panthers

Panthers have toasted a major new sponsorship deal ahead of their top-flight season.

The city club, who will race in the SGB Premiership this year following a winter takeover and rise, have welcomed Crendon Timber Engineering as their main team backers.

The company, whose head office is in Buckinghamshire, specialise in the design and manufacture of engineered timber products and are becoming involved in speedway for the first time.

CEO Stephen Thompstone said: “Crendon Timber Engineering are delighted to become the main sponsors of the Peterborough Panthers for 2019.

“We are looking forward to being involved with the team and giving them every support in the SGB Premiership.

“We have launched our own ‘Fastrack’ premium manufacturing and delivery service for roofs and floors this yer and we hope that we can work with the team to highlight this with our many customers across the UK.”

Thompstone does have previous knowledge of the sport, as for many years he and former colleague John Clarke fronted a long-running sponsorship at Coventry, under the promotion of new Panthers chief Colin Pratt.

And Pratt, appointed as a promoter last month with previous bosses Ged Rathbone and Neil Watson understood to have departed, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Steve and everyone at Crendon Timber Engineering to Peterborough, and my thanks also to John for his help in pulling everything together.

“I’m really looking forward to having them involved and meeting up with them throughout the season, and really now we can’t wait to get started.”

Panthers have placed on record their thanks to previous title sponsors T Balfe Construction for their backing during the 2016, 2017 and 2018 campaigns in the SGB Championship.

The new era at the top level begins on Monday, April 1 when they host Belle Vue in a Supporters’ Cup clash at the East of England Arena.

The club’s press and practice event takes place the previous week on Wednesday, March 27.