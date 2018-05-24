INJURY UPDATE: Grondal suffers cracked hip and punctured lung

Panthers rider Emil Grondal is recovering after a high-speed crash in Denmark last night (May 23).

Grondal was involved in an horrific pile-up with Patrick Hougaard during Holstebro’s Super League match at Grindsted in Denmark.

He suffered multiple injuries including a cracked (but not broken) hip, a punctured lung and internal bleeding.

A major concern was that he did not have full feeling in his legs after the crash. However, this has now thankfully returned, although he is unable to take the weight of walking at this stage.

Panthers promoter Ged Rathbone said: “I’ve spoken to people who were there, they tell me this was a dreadful crash and there’s absolutely no doubt that Emil’s neck brace and helmet saved him from very, very serious injuries.

“He’s been completely battered down his right-hand side especially, but he’s going to be attempting to walk again later today hopefully, and obviously it’s a huge relief that the feeling is back in his legs.

“This sort of thing is another reminder of the dangers of the sport, and the risks the riders take for their careers and for our entertainment.

“Despite his injuries, Emil is a typical speedway rider so he’s already talking about hopefully getting back racing by the middle of June!

“Over the next few days we’ll get a clearer idea of whether that will be possible, and we have a break in our own schedule at the moment so we’ll keep in touch with him and monitor his recovery process.

“Emil made a great start to the season with us, he’s come back to the club in good shape and we hope he isn’t going to be out for too long.”