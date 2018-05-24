BREAKING NEWS: Panthers ace in high-speed crash

Have your say

Peterborough Panthers are anxiously awaiting a medical bulletin this morning (May 24) after Emil Grondal was involved in a high-speed crash last night.

The Danish ace was taken to hospital after the spill while riding for Holstebro at Grindsted in his homeland.

Grondal is understood to have tangled with rival rider Patrick Hougaard in the 13th heat with the meeting being abandoned to allow the riders to be treated.

Early reports from Denmark suggest Grondal may have suffered a broken hip as well as possible internal injuries.

Panthers owner Ged Rathbone said: “We don’t have the full details of Emil’s injuries as yet and we’re obviously hoping it’s not as serious as first feared.

“He is undergoing scans in hospital this morning and we expect to know more later today.

“Emil is a great guy who has been riding very well this season and we wish him all the best.

“We’ll update supporters as soon as we have something concrete.”

Panthers have already been forced into a team change this week due to an injury.

Nike Lunna suffered a broken ankle in a crash last Friday while guesting or Workington and has been replaced in the city septet by Bradley Wilson-Dean.

The Kiwi returns for a second spell with Panthers after also representing them last year.