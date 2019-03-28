Bjerre promises plenty of excitement

“It’s going to be a good year,” - now that’s a pretty confident opening line to an interview.

It was provided by Panthers reserve Lasse Bjerre when asked for his thoughts on the upcoming 2019 campaign.

The 25 year-old will begin the season as one of the city club’s two reserves for their SGB Premiership return.

While Panthers have been out of the top flight for five years, Bjerre is also anxious to make up for lost time at the highest level after being frozen out last term despite earning rave reviews back in 2017.

He averaged more than six points in the main body of the Leciester side during that campaign, so the fact he begins 2019 at the bottom of the Peterborough order on a mark of 4.57 surely represents a bargain.

“It’s good to be back at Peterborough and great to have a ride in the top league again,” said Bjerre.

“I did really well at Leciester in 2017 and was gutted not to get a team place last year. It’s pretty depressing to have a strong season, score points home and away, and then be ignored by everyone.

“And everyone knows Peterborough is a place I love riding at. There has been a lot of work done on the track and I can promise the fans I’ll give them plenty of excitement.

“I was number one for Panthers in the Championship last time I was here in 2014 and I don’t want to be stuck at reserve for long this season.

“I want to get up into the main body of the team and I believe I can get my average up to seven points.”

And, by his own admission, Bjerre rolls into Alwalton with plenty to prove.

Last season was a turbulent one for him – ending in the sack from Championship basement boys Sheffield.

But seeing his average plummet in the second tier has at least helped to secure two new rides for this term as Bjerre moves to Newcastle at that level.

He’ll be in action for the Diamonds in challenge clashes tomorrow night (Friday) and on Sunday, but Bjerre is relishing his first competitive outing of the campaign when Panthers host Belle Vue in the Premiership Supporters’ Cup on Monday.

His older brother and former Panthers star, Kenneth, will be part of the opposition that night.

He added: “Last year wasn’t a great one for me. I had too many problems and too many arguments with my club!

“It’s great to be able to go into 2019 with two new clubs and two completely different tracks. I definitely have something to prove this year.”