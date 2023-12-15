Six of the best for City of Peterborough at county tennis league awards night

​It was a case of six of the best for City of Peterborough at the Hunts & Peterborough Tennis League presentation night.

Nicky Keir collects an award on behalf of City of Peterborough Tennis Cub at from league chairman Dennis Vincent. Photo: Geoff Smith.

​The Bretton Gate based club won six of the 13 divisions last season.

City won Divisions One, Two and Five of the Mixed League, Division Four of the Ladies League and Divisions One and Three of the Men’s League.

City also finished runners-up in Division One of the Ladies League behind St Neots.

City A pipped Deeping A on set difference in Division One of the Mixed League, but In Division Two City B finished well clear after winning all seven of their matches.

Deeping A also pushed City A close in the top flight of the Men’s League, missing out by just a point.

City C won Division Three without losing a game.

Other local clubs to pick up titles were Oundle in Division Four of the Mixed League, Longthorpe who won every game in Division Two of the Ladies League, Stamford C who edged out Wisbech in Ladies Division Three and the Wisbech Men’s team who won Division Four.

Wisbech won the Club of the Year prize just ahead of City of Peterborough. This prize is determined by the win percentage of all teams in a club.

Final standings

1 Wisbech 67%

2 City of P’boro 64%

3 Buckden 63%

4 Deeping 62%

5 Oundle 60%

6 Stamford 54%

7 St Neots 52%

8 Longthorpe 44%

9 Huntingdon 42%

10 Ramsey 40%

11 Needingworth 34%