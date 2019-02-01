Young Lions roar in their first match of the year

Peterborough Lions Under 14s restarted their season with a much improved showing against Wellingborough on Sunday.

In September the Under 14s and Under 13s joined together to play as the Lions Under 14s. They have been training hard since the start of the season focussing on teamwork, contact and handling skills as well as building strength and fitness throughout the squad.

Action from the game between Peterborough Lions Under 14s and Wellingborough.

The lads show up week on week showing a huge commitment to the game and the club, often training in appalling conditions from freezing rain to head to toe mud.

The squad have benefitted from three of the Lions first XV - skipper Connor Gracey, Joe Lee and Franco Perticaro - supporting their training as well as Lions director of rugby Simon Moyle putting the lads through their paces each week on Tuesday evenings.

The Under 14s have really appreciated their input and put all their training into practice in the match against Wellingborough Under 14s.

Head coach Doug Phelen said: “This performance was a vast improvement. The lads are really starting to gel as a team and played a tough game. Their commitment and work ethic in training really showed on the pitch on Sunday. Despite the 39-0 scoreline, we fought hard and showed grit and determination right up to the final whistle.

The squad have a great foundation to build on for the rest of the season.”

Peterborough Lions have a recruitment day at the club in Bretton for anyone aged Under 18 on Sunday February 18 (10am-noon). All the Lions youth squads are looking to add to their numbers. Come down and join the fun.