Why Peterborough RUFC Juniors were on top of the world, and men's league rugby is back this weekend

​The U16 boys were 43-0 winners at Wellingborough thanks to two tries apiece from Ollie Burpitt and Noah Hendry and single scores from Eddie Anderson, Ashton Fletcher and Charlie Brown. Anderson also kicked four conversions.

Sian Louw and Ruby Wadsley scored two tries apiece as the U16 girls won 26-12 at Ampthill to avenge an early-season home defeat with Charlotte Badger kicking three of the four conversions.

The U15 boys were 23-20 winners over Stewart & Lloyds thanks to two tries for Nathaniel Edwards, one for Luke Frazer and two penalties and a conversion from Charlie Preece.

Biggest winners of the weekend were the U14 boys who beat St Neots 48-7. Jonty Anderson, Harry Bennett and Beckett Hawkins crossed the line twice with single tries for Cayden Gonovese and Gary Palmer while Dexter Johnson kicked two conversions and Anderson and Aldred Bradbury had one apiece.

Harry Butcher and Kian Herring both scored hat tricks as the U13 boys beat Leicester Vipers 45-26. Ollie Parkins, Lorcan Fitzpatrick and Toby Burpitt were also try scorers.

MEN

Competitive club rugby is back this weekend after a fortnight’s break with Peterborough RUFC hosting fourth-placed Nuneaton in a Regional 2 Midlands East match at Fengate (2.30pm).

Borough have lost five of their seven league games.

In Counties 1 Midland East Peterborough Lions, who have won just one of seven matches, travel to fellow strugglers Bugbrooke. Second-placed Stamford are at Vipers.

Oundle are fifth in Regional 1 South East ahead of a trip to sixth-placed Bedford Athletic.

Thorney are fourth in Eastern Counties Division One West and host bottom club St Neots 2nds on Saturday.

WOMEN