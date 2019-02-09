Wells earns new contract at Leicester Tigers

Pterborough-born Harry Wells has agreed new contract terms with Leicester Tigers.

Wells, who joined the Tigers academy when he left school, came through the ranks at the Welford Road club to make his senior debut in 2013.

He now has more than 60 first-team appearances and has become an almost ever-present in the matchday squad for the last two seasons, with 21 of his games coming during the current campaign under head coach Geordan Murphy.

Wells (25), who attended King’s School in Peterborough and played junior rugby for Deepings Rugby Club, said: “This is the club I’ve always wanted to play for and I’m really excited where the club is going. Geordan is pulling this place in the right direction and I’m enjoying playing for him.

“This is a close group, who are keen to work together and have all bought in to what we want to build and where we want to go.

“I grew up watching the club and the big names playing for it, so for me to do that means everything.

“I want to continue in the direction I’m going, playing more and more, which I’ve been doing this season, and I want to keep contributing on a more regular basis.”

Tigers head coach Murphy said: “Harry has worked his way right through the system here to become an established first-team player. He’s still developing as a player, keen to learn and a valued member of the first-team squad.”

Wells is among six players announced this week as agreeing new contract terms with Tigers alongside Norfolk-born scrum-half Harry Simmons and England Under-20s internationals Tom Hardwick, Sam Lewis, Jordan Olowofela and Ben White.