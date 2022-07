Daykin was a long-serving player at the Fengate club and in recent seasons he could be found working behind the bar at City of Peterborough Sports Club .

City put out a message on social media on Friday. It read: “It is with immense sadness we have heard of the passing of Mick Daykin, long standing barman at the club and legend on the rugby scene on and off the pitch for many many years at Peterborough RUFC.”