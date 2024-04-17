Title success for Peterborough RUFC Under 16s after a hat-trick of tries for Charlie Brown

Eddie Anderson kicked five conversions.

​After taking an early lead, they went behind after conceding two converted tries, but recovered to win 40-33.

Harrison Spriggs scored the first try, before Charlie Brown ran in for a hat trick with Noah Hendry and Eddie Anderson then adding a try apiece, with Anderson also kicking five conversions.

The under 15s won two of their three matches in a four-team tournament at Fengate.

Luke Frazer and Nathaniel Edwards claimed a try each in a 14-7 win over Leicestershire club Stoneygate, with Charlie Preece and Ross Milne adding conversions.

Milne touched down again, with Preece kicking a penalty, before Kayson Elabed scored a try as Spalding were beaten 13-0. T

The other match, though, ended in a 12-0 defeat at the hands of Wisbech.

Hayden Blin scored his first try as the under 14s, missing half a dozen players who were on Hunts & Peterborough duty, celebrated a 48-7 victory under floodlights at Stamford.

Prolific points scorer Harry Bennett, playing out of position, helped himself to five tries while Charlie Fudger also crossed and Dexter Johnson kicked four conversions.

The under 14 girls hosted their annual Peterborough Festival and had to settle for joint second place after beating Northampton Casuals, Bedford and Kettering, but losing to London club Eton Manor.

Hollie Ratcliffe was Borough’s highest scorer with three tries and three conversions.