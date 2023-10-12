Thorney Rugby Club are Kings of the East, plus round-up of all the Peterborough RUFC junior matches

Action from the Borough Under 13 match last weekend. Photo: Luke Brackenbury.

Thorney won 34-16 at Cambridge Exiles last weekend despite a sloppy start that saw them fall behind.

Speedy winger Michael Croucher claimed a hat-trick of tries, while prop Dino Perna, backrow man Stefan Almond and debutant wing Alberto Miguel also crossed.

Coach Chris Phillips said: “This was another good test in what is a new league for us. The players have worked hard through pre-season, and during training, leading to a squad that has more self-belief and confidence than I have seen in previous seasons.”

Thorney host Haverhill and District at the Ron Jacobs Playing Fields on Saturday.

Peterborough RUFC 2nds also play at this level and recorded their first win of the season, 69-14 over Saffron Walden 2nds last weekend.

BACK IN ACTION

After a week off Peterborough RUFC 1st XV and Peterborough Lions are back in league action this Saturday.

Borough, who have lost their last four matches, host Newbold-on-Avon at Fengate (3pm) in Regional 2 Midlands East and Lions, who won for the first time last time out, are at Vipers in Counties 1 Midlands East.

Oundle have a derby at Old Northamptonians in Regional 1 South East.

JUNIOR RUGBY

​​Peterborough RUFC Girls Under 18 team maintained their 100% start to the season with a 26-24 win over a Mansfield side containing two England players as well as nine centre of excellence stars.

​Borough’s own England player Alice Bennett bagged a hat-trick of tries with Alys Masters also crossing to complete their best win of the season.

The club’s under 12 girls' team suffered their first defeat since the 2021/2022 season as they were beaten 50-30 in a tough match at Newark.

​Peterborough RUFC Colts lost 25-22 to Market Rasen and Louth in the National Cup despite tries from Alfie Lewis, Alex Allport and Harry Eales and despite the winners playing with 13 men for a while.

Alfie Barnes, Billy Hynes and Luke Frazer scored tries as the under 15s went down 28-15 at Rushden & Higham.

Prolific try scorer Harry Bennett’s hat-trick proved in vain as the under 14s lost 29-27 to Sleaford after conceding a last-minute score.

Beckett Hawkins and Liam Dean were also try scorers for Borough with Dexter Johnson kicking two conversions.

Harry Butcher led the scoring for the under 13s with a hat-trick of tries in a 50-35 win at Huntingdon.