The Lions players celebrate Josh Walker's try in the win over Old Laurentians. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Former National League club Lions look are doomed to the drop this season despite winning their bottom of the table clash against Old Laurentians at Solstice Park on Saturday.

Lions were 24-7 winners to claim that elusive first success of the season, but despite the victory they remain adrift at the bottom, with minus six points from 15 games – 18 points adrift of second-from-bottom OLs, who also have a game in hand.

Lions secured a bonus point as they scored four tries through Ben Wilkinson (2), Jack Lewis and Josh Walker, with Will Carrington adding a couple of conversions.

Jack Lewis goes over for his try for the Lions against Old Laurentians. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Lions will be hoping to build on their rare win this Saturday, but it will be a big ask as they are due to travel to title-challenging Old Northamptonians.

ONs are currently second in the table, with games in hand on leaders Lutterworth, although their scheduled match at Peterborough RUFC was postponelast weekend because of a heavily waterlogged pitch and will now have to be rescheduled for the end of the season.

The postponement was a frustration for Borough coach Shane Manning, but he is now switching his attention to this Saturday’s date at Olney, and a little bit of revenge.

“We are away to Olney who beat us at home when we met earlier in the season after we had a poor start,” said Manning.

Charles Pendlebury in action for Peterborough Lions last weekend. Photo: Mick Sutterby.