The revamped Peterborough Lions expect nothing less than promotion back to the Premier Division
Peterborough Lions supremo Andy Moore expects nothing less than promotion from Midlands Division One East this season.
It’s been a tough few years for the ambitious city who suffered back-to-back relegations from the National League and Midlands Premier Division before Covid brought club rugby at regional level to an abrupt halt.
But the club itself hasn’t stood still. They’ve brought in a new coaching team of former Ampthill Championship player Josh Walker and ex-Tongan international star Tevita ‘Dave’ Tiueti, who will act as backs coach.
Several new players have also arrived with powerful ex-Tongan A team back row giant Katilimoni Tiupulotu (25) the latest to sign on at Bretton Park.
Lions travel to Dronfield for their opening league game on Saturday (Septem ber 4). They will also cross paths with city rivals Peterborough RUFC this season.
Moore said: “After such a long period without proper competitive rugby, the current playing standard of clubs is unknown. However, we at Lions expect nothing less than promotion this season.
“We have been working hard on delivering new favilities, new coaches, a new team an in producing 27 new colts players. For us it’s business as usual.”
Lions completed their pre-season with a 55-10 friendly win at Beccles last weekend.
Oundle will play in the division above Lions and Borough this season and they start their Premier League campaign in Dudley on Saturday.
Peterborough RUFC preview will be online on Friday.
Saturday fixtures
Midlands League
Premier Division: Dudley Kingswinford v Oundle.
Division One East: Dronfield v Peterborough Lions, Kettering v Peterborough RUFC.
**The Division Two East season involving Stamford, the Division Three East season involving Bourne and Spalding and the Division Four East season involving Thorney, Stamford College Old Boys and Deepings start on Saturday, September 25.