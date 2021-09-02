The revamped Peterborough Lions expect nothing less than promotion back to the Premier Division

New Peterborough Lions coach Tevita Tiueti is brushed aside by All Black great Jonah Lomu in the 1999 World Cup. Photo: Olivier Moring /AFP via Getty Images).

It’s been a tough few years for the ambitious city who suffered back-to-back relegations from the National League and Midlands Premier Division before Covid brought club rugby at regional level to an abrupt halt.

But the club itself hasn’t stood still. They’ve brought in a new coaching team of former Ampthill Championship player Josh Walker and ex-Tongan international star Tevita ‘Dave’ Tiueti, who will act as backs coach.

Several new players have also arrived with powerful ex-Tongan A team back row giant Katilimoni Tiupulotu (25) the latest to sign on at Bretton Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Peterborough Lions coach Josh Walker.

Lions travel to Dronfield for their opening league game on Saturday (Septem ber 4). They will also cross paths with city rivals Peterborough RUFC this season.

Moore said: “After such a long period without proper competitive rugby, the current playing standard of clubs is unknown. However, we at Lions expect nothing less than promotion this season.

“We have been working hard on delivering new favilities, new coaches, a new team an in producing 27 new colts players. For us it’s business as usual.”

Lions completed their pre-season with a 55-10 friendly win at Beccles last weekend.

Oundle will play in the division above Lions and Borough this season and they start their Premier League campaign in Dudley on Saturday.

Peterborough RUFC preview will be online on Friday.

Saturday fixtures

Midlands League

Premier Division: Dudley Kingswinford v Oundle.

Division One East: Dronfield v Peterborough Lions, Kettering v Peterborough RUFC.