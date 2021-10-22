The big city rugby union showdown as Peterborough RUFC host Peterborough Lions: ‘Our home grown lads against their way of recruiting,” said the Borough coach. ‘Borough have it all to prove,’ said the Lions chairman

Peterborough RUFC head coach Shane Manning.

On paper it looks like the best chance Borough have ever had of beating their neighbours - Lions have won all four previous competitive meetings - but formbooks count for little in derby games.

Borough have won five matches in a row to sit second in the table, while Lions are fourth from bottom having lost four of their six matches.

Both clubs are quietly confident of victory, although Borough coach Shane Manning insists Lions start as slight favourites because of their ‘world recruitment policy.’

Peterborough Lions chairman Andy Moore

Lions chairman Andy Moore insists Borough have much more to prove then his own team.

Manning said: “Firstly the lads are really looking forward to Saturday’s fixture against Lions. Games like this don’t come around very often. Borough first team has never beaten Lions so there’s lots to look forward to.

“With Lions resources in terms of their ability to bring players in from around the world you’d have to make them slight favourites despite their current league position compared to ours.

“It’s a good battle of our home grown lads against their preferred way of recruiting.

“Both clubs have a different ethos so hopefully we can go a long way to showing we are on the right track.

“We will try and take the emotion out of the game and treat it as just another league fixture and hopefully come away with another win.

“There will be a big crowd no doubt so hopefully the result of the game goes our way.”

Mmore countered: “I was informed by members of the East Midlands executive, that at the moment, there is to be no relegation or promotion from our league this season* so our local derby this weekend is only for bragging rights and our previous league encounters have all been won by Lions.

“Borough have a lot to prove this season, but they have started well and look to have a very balanced side, plus they have home advantage. We on the other hand have nothing to prove. We have not had the best start to the season and appear to be struggling however, the tide is turning, and the Lions are beginning to ‘roar’. This is just another game in our road to recovery.

“I said at the start of the season clubs need to make hay against us while the sun shines and they have. I say no less to Borough for this weekend.”