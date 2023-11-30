Teenage Peterborough RUFC girls shine, daunting task for Peterborough Lions after heavy derby defeat

​The strength of the Peterborough RUFC junior set-up has again been emphasised.

Borough;s East Midlands girls, from left, Alys Masters, Leah Dormon, Nash Hadley, Lorrin Arslan, Molly Rain, Abi Tuson, Lucy Dangerfield.

Seven members of the girls under 18 squad played for East Midlands in a regional match against Leicestershire and there were a couple of prominent displays in a 44-5 win.

Leah Dorman was named 'forward of the match,' while team-mate Abbie Tuson was among the try scorers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other Borough girls involved were lys Masters, Nash Hadley, Lorrin Arslan, Molly Rain and Lucy Dangerfield.

In club matches the under 16 girls went on a try-scoring rampage at a combined Bedford/Biggleswade/Hitchin side. Nine different players scored tries, but the final score was capped at 50-0 to comply with the sport's regulations.

Mima Mitchell bagged a first-half hat-trick, while Ruby Wadsley and Tilly Smyth scored two apiece and there were single tries for Sian Louw, Molly Whitmore, Maddie Hall, Mathilda Simpson, Gaia Hewitt and Ruby Gardiner. Charlotte Badger added eight conversions.

The under 14 girls went down 24-22 at Bedford/Biggleswade/Hitchin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcomer Lexi Francis was named best forward and Lyra Harris, playing out of position, was best back. Ruby O'Dell touched down twice, with single scores for Hollie Ratcliffe, who also kicked a conversion, and Taya Hill.

At Fengate, both the under 16 and under 14 boys' teams had comfortable victories against Boston.

Eddie Anderson topped the scoring with three tries and four conversions as the under 16s won their match 53-12. Ashton Fletcher also claimed a hat-trick, with single tries from Braydon Webb, Charlie Brown and Ollie Burpitt.

Prolific Harry Bennett scored five tries for the under 14s in their 55-7 win, with two for Osker Stocks and one apiece for Archie Webb and Charlie Fudger. Dexter Johnson kicked three conversions and Jonty Anderson added two more.

SENIOR ROUND-UP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Lions suffered a humbling 59-10 home defeat at the hands of Bourne in a rearranged Counties 1 Midlands East match last weekend.

Lions, who are ninth, have a daunting task at home to leaders Market Bosworth on Saturday when third-placed Stamford host second-placed Daventry.

Peterborough RUFC are back in action on Saturday at 10th-placed Wellingborough.