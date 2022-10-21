Struggling Peterborough Lions host the league leaders, Borough are back at Fengate
LIfe isn’t about to get any easier for struggling Peterborough Lions.
The city side are rooted to the bottom of Regional East Midlands 2 with a negative points tally as beleagured chairman Andy Moore continues to fight fires regarding player unavailability and a lack of assistance behind the scenes.
And on Saturday Lions host league leaders Old Northamptonians at Bretton Park (3pm) who battered an understrength Peterborough RUFC side 52-12 last weekend.
Lions have had to call on colts and retired club legends at times this season.
Borough will again field a heavily depleted side at home to Olney (3pm), but head coach Shane Manning insists his side will ‘front up’ in a match between the teams in seventh and sixth place.