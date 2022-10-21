Struggling Peterborough Lions host the league leaders, Borough are back at Fengate

Peterborough Lions chairman Andy Moore. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

The city side are rooted to the bottom of Regional East Midlands 2 with a negative points tally as beleagured chairman Andy Moore continues to fight fires regarding player unavailability and a lack of assistance behind the scenes.

And on Saturday Lions host league leaders Old Northamptonians at Bretton Park (3pm) who battered an understrength Peterborough RUFC side 52-12 last weekend.

Lions have had to call on colts and retired club legends at times this season.

Darren Kenton of Peterborough Lions dives for the line at Old Laurentians last weekend. Photo: Mick Sutterby.