Struggles continue for Peterborough RUFC and Peterborough Lions, while Oundle man is preparing for the African Games in Accra

Harry Winch scores a try for Oundle v Colchester. Photo Kev Goodacre.

​A bright start which yielded two tries for winger Lawrence Teague soon gave way to some mediocre play and a 10-7 lead was turned into a 26-10 defeat.

Borough Director of Rugby Shane Manning said: “The performance pretty much summed up our season. It was promising, but in the end not good enough. We showed glimpses of what we can do, but that's all.”

Borough were guilty of poor decision-making and struggled to contain the pace of the Olney backs, although Alec Barradell made some excellent covering tackles.

Siosifa Ma'asi in action for Oundle v Colchester. Photo Kev Goodacre.

Borough are ninth with two games to go, the first at home to 10th-placed Wellingborough on Saturday (3pm).

Peterborough Lions’ season in Counties 1 East Midlands continues to disappoint.

They went down 33-15 at home to bottom Long Buckby who were winning for just the third time.

Stamford beat Bugbrooke 22-17, Bourne won 24-19 at Stockwood Park, but Spalding lost 25-20 at Vipers.

Joe Sagoe.

Lions are at second-placed Market Bosworth on Saturday.

Colchester clinched the Regional 1 South East title with a 27-12 win at Oundle.

Harry Winch, at the start of the game, and Jack Sharpley, towards the end, scored the Oundle tries with Ben Youngs adding a conversion.

Oundle are sixth ahead of a trip to Rochford Hundred on Saturday.

INTERNATIONAL CALL

Oundle player Joe Sagoe is preparing for the Rugby Union 7s in the Africa Games in Accra for hosts Ghana. He represented Ghana last year in the Olympic qualifiers in Mauritius.

Sagoe said: “Camp is going well, but it’s tough adjusting to the heat. There are some great teams here like Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe.”