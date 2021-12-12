Stricken Peterborough Lions can’t catch a decent break

Chris Diamond of Peterborough Lions hands off to Charles Pendlebury in the game against Derby. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

For the third week in a row they had to start a Midlands Division One East match with just 15 players.

And that soon became 13 men as prop Joe Lee broke his leg in two places, while player-coach Josh Walker was struck down by a serious neck injury.

Given the latest tale of woe a 29-7 defeat at the hands of a Derby side who started the day in third place was a plucky effort.

George Roberts of Peterborough Lions throws out a pass in the match against Derby. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Katilomoni Tuipukotu scored the Lions try which was converted by Weir Flikitonga.

Lions chairman Andy Moore remains defiant though: “I cannot wait for the season to end as we keep bringing new players in before losing others to major injuries.

“I will though guarantee a change of fortunes come January.”