Stricken Peterborough Lions can’t catch a decent break
The bad luck seems neverending for poor old Peterborough Lions Rugby Union Club.
For the third week in a row they had to start a Midlands Division One East match with just 15 players.
And that soon became 13 men as prop Joe Lee broke his leg in two places, while player-coach Josh Walker was struck down by a serious neck injury.
Given the latest tale of woe a 29-7 defeat at the hands of a Derby side who started the day in third place was a plucky effort.
Katilomoni Tuipukotu scored the Lions try which was converted by Weir Flikitonga.
Lions chairman Andy Moore remains defiant though: “I cannot wait for the season to end as we keep bringing new players in before losing others to major injuries.
“I will though guarantee a change of fortunes come January.”
Lions are now next-to-bottom and they finish 2021 with a tough game at fourth-placed Kettering.