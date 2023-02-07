Sam Cartwright (yellow, winning header) scored for Spalding against Dereham.

Second-placed Stamford scored three first-half goals as they beat Shepshed Dynamo 3-0 in front of 320 fans at the Zeeco Stadium, while third-placed Spalding eased to a 2-0 win over Dereham Town in front of 192 supporters at the Sir Halley Stewart Stadium.

But they didn’t make any ground on Halesowen who won 2-0 at Loughborough Dynamo.

Halesowen hold a three-point lead at the top with Spalding three points further back. Stamford have one game in hand on the leaders, while Spalding have played two fewer games than the table-toppers.

Jonathan Margetts (2) and Jack Duffy scored for the Daniels with former Posh pair Sam Cartwright and Brad Rolt on target for the Tulips.

Deeping Rangers saw their Lincs Senior Trophy semi-final with United Counties Premier Division rivals Skegness abandoned after 10 minutes at the Hayden Whitham Stadium because of a frozen pitch.

March went down 4-2 at Eynesbury Rovers in United Counties Premier Division South. March twice led through goals from Craig Gillies.

