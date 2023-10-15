Arturas Rudys. Photo: Courtesy of Go Fund Me.

Arturas Rudys (27), the father of a young son, died after suffering cardiac arrest following a tackle during the Eastern Counties First Division game against Diss at Wisbech Rugby Club on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Rudys collapsed after what was described as ‘chest-to-chest’ contract by league officials.

Immediate CPR delivered by medically qualified Diss players failed to bring him round.

David Dobson, secretary at Wisbech Rugby Club, told ITV news Mr Rudys had been a hugely valued and respected member of the club since 2013.

Mr Dobson added: "The club is deeply saddened by the events of yesterday.

"We are grateful for the support of the local community and the wider rugby community and also for the expertise of the emergency services who came to help."

Wisbech Rugby Club issued a statement which read: "We know this will be a very difficult time for the player’s family, friends, teammates and the wider club community, but all can be assured of our full support."

The match was immediately abandoned following the incident.

A Go Fund me appeal has been set up in the memory of Mr Rudys. He was the father of a two-year-old child.

His girlfriend, Jolita, said on the Go Fund Me page: ”I’m the girlfriend of Arturas Rudys. We have been together for four years and we have a little child - Emilijus. He is only 2 years old.

“It’s a very very hard time for us right now. I can't give up. I have to live and show the right path to the our child. I have never asked for money yet, but I want to reach out to you and ask for help…. Thank you all!”

At 6.30pm on Sunday the appeal had raised £7,500 which is £2,500 over the original target.