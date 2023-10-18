Peterborough Under 12s reached the final at their own festival.

It was sweet revenge against the side that had beaten them in last season's Eastern Counties Championship final with the scoring halted when it reached 50-0 shortly after half-time, to conform with competition rules.

Imy Bradney, Ilona Steenkamp, Gabby Clarke, Lana Jawad-Ismail and Matilda Simpson also all scored tries, and Charlotte Badger kicked eight conversions.

Ross Milne claimed a hat-trick of tries and added a conversion as the U15 boys celebrated their first win of the season, 34-5 at Sleaford.

Eden Hewitt, Munro Kennedy and Darren Parkin all touched down as well and there was a conversion for Charlie Preece.

There was also a first victory for the U14 girls who beat Leicester Forest 80-55, thanks in part to a six-try haul for Hollie Ratcliffe.

Ruby O'Dell added a hat-trick to the tally with two tries apiece for Taya Hill and Libby Hobbs while Alexa-Kay Eagles, Charlotte Wood and Nano Ma'asi all touched down.

Osker Stokes scored five tries as the U14 boys were 50-26 winners over Oundle.

Beckett Hawkins, Harry Bennett and Noah Thornhill were also try scorers with Dexter Johnson kicking four conversions and Bennett getting the other.

The U12 boys reached the final of the club's own festival, by beating Boston, Deeping, Peterborough Lions and Sleaford without conceding any tries, but they lost 10-5 to Stamford in the final.

Will Ratcliffe led the attack with six tries in the five games. Daniel Davison, Harvey Ahern-Sutliff, Lucas Shirley and Ollie Traynor-England scored three and Simas Jucevicius crossed once.