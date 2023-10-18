News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters

Revenge is sweet for young Peterborough RUFC girls team and a junior round-up including big wins, first successes and outstanding individual displays

Mima Mitchell scored four first-half tries and Sian Louw helped herself to a hat-trick as Peterborough RUFC U16 girls thrashed Ipswich in their first match of this season's National Cup.
By Alan Swann
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Peterborough Under 12s reached the final at their own festival.Peterborough Under 12s reached the final at their own festival.
Peterborough Under 12s reached the final at their own festival.

It was sweet revenge against the side that had beaten them in last season's Eastern Counties Championship final with the scoring halted when it reached 50-0 shortly after half-time, to conform with competition rules.

Imy Bradney, Ilona Steenkamp, Gabby Clarke, Lana Jawad-Ismail and Matilda Simpson also all scored tries, and Charlotte Badger kicked eight conversions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ross Milne claimed a hat-trick of tries and added a conversion as the U15 boys celebrated their first win of the season, 34-5 at Sleaford.

Eden Hewitt, Munro Kennedy and Darren Parkin all touched down as well and there was a conversion for Charlie Preece.

Most Popular

There was also a first victory for the U14 girls who beat Leicester Forest 80-55, thanks in part to a six-try haul for Hollie Ratcliffe.

Ruby O'Dell added a hat-trick to the tally with two tries apiece for Taya Hill and Libby Hobbs while Alexa-Kay Eagles, Charlotte Wood and Nano Ma'asi all touched down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Osker Stokes scored five tries as the U14 boys were 50-26 winners over Oundle.

Beckett Hawkins, Harry Bennett and Noah Thornhill were also try scorers with Dexter Johnson kicking four conversions and Bennett getting the other.

The U12 boys reached the final of the club's own festival, by beating Boston, Deeping, Peterborough Lions and Sleaford without conceding any tries, but they lost 10-5 to Stamford in the final.

Will Ratcliffe led the attack with six tries in the five games. Daniel Davison, Harvey Ahern-Sutliff, Lucas Shirley and Ollie Traynor-England scored three and Simas Jucevicius crossed once.

Related topics:Peterborough RUFCIpswichSleaford