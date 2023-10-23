Pride in a high-scoring defeat for Peterborough RUFC at the home of perfect title contenders, big wins for Oundle and Stamford
The hosts had won their previous six Regional 2 Midlands East matches, but they were pushed all the way by Borough before claiming a 38-34 win from an entertaining contest.
Manning said: “We had to make seven changes again to the side which made things difficult, but I'm really proud of the lads.
"The bounce of the ball didn't go our way and on another day we would have won comfortably.
"But we need to get on a winning run and climb up the competition ladder as we haven't given a true reflection of how good a side we could be and that’s up to the lads to put right.”
Borough led 14-3 with tries from Harry Anderson and Tom Downer with Byron Van Uden adding two excellent conversions.
It was 14-10 at the break and the sides traded tries in the second-half. Scouts crossed five times with Alec Barradell, Stu Day and Ross Chamberlain replying for Borough who had the consolation of two bonus points for scoring five tries and for finishing within seven points.
They are seventh having won two of seven matches. There is no league rugby this weekend.
ROUND-UP
The Counties 1 East derby between Peterborough Lions and Bourne scheduled for Bretton Park last weekend was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
Stamford remain second in this division after a 55-7 home thumping of Stockwood Park. Lions are next-to-bottom.
Oundle are up to fifth in Regional 1 South East after a 35-13 win at struggling Westcliff.
Joe Sagoe, Ben Young, Siosifa Ma’asi and Logan McCabe scored tries for Oundle with Young kicking the rest of the points.