Peterborough RUFC's future is bright according to senior and junior coaches, title win for girls team

​The title-winning Peterborough RUFC Under 14 girls team.

​Borough finished fifth in Regional 2 East Midlands Division after their scheduled final game against Old Northamptonians last weekend was postponed because there was nothing riding on the outcome.

Borough finished fourth in an equivalent division last season, but Manning insists his team have improved.

“Finishing positions might suggest we haven't improved, but I don't think that's the case,” Manning said.

Michael Hall (with ball) had a good season for Borough 1st XV. Photo: David Lowndes.

“Our attack certainly improved. We scored 597 points from 21 games, the same amount as last season, but from three fewer matches.

"Our scrum was the best scrum in the league and our lineout is up there as well.

"Individuals like Stu Day, Ross Chamberlain, Robert Moulds, Aram Jones and Michael Hall were very consistent in their performances and there were some great team displays as well.

“In particular, beating Lions away for the first time, and then beating them again at home was great for the club. Our recent 7-game win streak was brilliant also. In fact we only lost once after Xmas which was also great.

“Next season we need to find more consistency. We used 37 players in the first team this season, some of that was down to injury, but there was also a lack of commitment at times.

"If the lads can buy in a bit more to what we need to do to be successful we could win the league, but that's on the players.

“We also will be looking to blood a lot more of our younger players, especially our Colts, who I believe will make a huge difference.”

Some Colts could get a run out in a Papa John’s Community Cup tie at Newark on Saturday.

​BOROUGH CHAMPIONS

Borough’s under 14 girls’ team are champions of the Eastern Counties.

After a gruelling season, they celebrated the ultimate triumph by winning Sunday’s final against Norwich 31-17 with two tries for Emily ‘Pickle’ Salter and one apiece for player-of-the-match Hollie Ratcliffe, Maddie Hall and Ruby Wadsley, while Charlotte Badger kicked three conversions.

The previous season thist team had failed to win a single match.

The under 18 and under 16 girls’ teams also reached Eastern Counties finals, but both had to settle for second place. The under 18s were beaten 32-7 by Cambridge and the under 16s lost 38-5 against Ipswich.

Girls’ academy head coach Lee Clarke said: “To have all three of our teams reaching the finals speaks volumes for the great work we’re doing at this club. The only way is up!”

The boy’s under 15 team beat Ely (14-0) and St Neots (17-10) in a three-way play-off for the Cambridgeshire Plate.

Eddie Anderson scored a try and two conversions in both matches and also added a penalty kick in one of them while Ashton Fletcher and Dan Huttonalso scored tries.

The under 16 boys lost 19-18 at Cambridge to a last-gasp kick to finish third in the Cambs Cup.