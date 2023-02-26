Ross Chamberlain in possession for Borough against Northampton Old Scouts will Will Manning in support. Photo: David Lowndes.

Remarkably Old Scouts sit one spot above fifth-placed Borough in the table and beat the city side convincingly on their own patch earlier this season.

But Borough have been a different beast in 2023. This was their sixth straight league win since the turn of the year.

Borough were physically dominant during the whole game with Old Scouts rarely getting a look-in.

Charles Pendlebury on the burst for Peterborough Lions against Newbold. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

In the first half, despite running into a strong wind Borough used the ball well and scored four tries, all to the backs.

Ross Chamberlain crossed twice and centres Ryan Morris and Ian Williams scored a try apiece. Scouts scored a try which would be their only points of the game as Borough lead 24-5 at the break.

The second half saw the Borough forwards take over from their backs as they scored three tries through Doyle Gordon, Robert Moulds and Chris Sykes. Borough head coach Shane Manning said: "I was really pleased with the result especially after we played so poorly against Scouts earlier in the season. We lost a couple lads to injury during the game, but the lads who came on did a fantastic job.”

Bottom club Peterborough Lions claimed just a second league win of the season, 22-18 over Newbold-on-Avon at Bretton Park. Lions’ try scorers were Chris Diamond, Matthew Worrall-Clare, Jack Lewis and Charles Pendlebury as they improved to -1 point for the season.

Vernan Horne (hidden) has just scored a try for Oundle against Dudley Kingwinsford. Photo: Kevin Goodacre.

Oundle lost a Midlands Division One thriller to the last kick of the game at home to league leaders Dudley Kingwinsford.

