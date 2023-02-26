Peterborough RUFC's brilliant 2023 continues with a sixth win on the spin, Peterborough Lions claim a second success and Oundle pipped at the post by league leaders
Peterborough RUFC’s brilliant start to 2023 continued with a 41-5 demolition of Northampton Old Scouts in a Regional 2 East Midlands game at Fengate.
Remarkably Old Scouts sit one spot above fifth-placed Borough in the table and beat the city side convincingly on their own patch earlier this season.
But Borough have been a different beast in 2023. This was their sixth straight league win since the turn of the year.
Borough were physically dominant during the whole game with Old Scouts rarely getting a look-in.
In the first half, despite running into a strong wind Borough used the ball well and scored four tries, all to the backs.
Ross Chamberlain crossed twice and centres Ryan Morris and Ian Williams scored a try apiece. Scouts scored a try which would be their only points of the game as Borough lead 24-5 at the break.
The second half saw the Borough forwards take over from their backs as they scored three tries through Doyle Gordon, Robert Moulds and Chris Sykes. Borough head coach Shane Manning said: "I was really pleased with the result especially after we played so poorly against Scouts earlier in the season. We lost a couple lads to injury during the game, but the lads who came on did a fantastic job.”
Bottom club Peterborough Lions claimed just a second league win of the season, 22-18 over Newbold-on-Avon at Bretton Park. Lions’ try scorers were Chris Diamond, Matthew Worrall-Clare, Jack Lewis and Charles Pendlebury as they improved to -1 point for the season.
Oundle lost a Midlands Division One thriller to the last kick of the game at home to league leaders Dudley Kingwinsford.
Harry Winch, Darren Fox, Vernon Horne and Luke Sharpley scored tries for Oundle who went down 25-22 to a last-gasp penalty.